You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt  Castaways are officially merged into one tribe, and individual immunity is now on the line. At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days worth of rice for their tribe, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.