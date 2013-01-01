CASTAWAYS ARE OFFICIALLY MERGED INTO ONE TRIBE, AND INDIVIDUAL IMMUNITY IS NOW ON THE LINE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
You Better Be Wearing a Seatbelt Castaways are officially merged into one tribe, and individual immunity is now on the line. At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days worth of rice for their tribe, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.