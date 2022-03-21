« previous next »
Why CBS hates TAR?

Why CBS hates TAR?
March 21, 2022, 07:50:04 AM
Hi.

Idk if you guys noticed but CBS is currently filming their own version of "The Challenge" with the contestants from their rtv shows. Here is the cast split:

Big Brother - 9 representatives
Survivor - 8 representatives
Love Island - 8 representatives
The Amazing Race - 3 representatives (Leo TAR23, James TAR32, Cayla TAR33)

As you can see, other shows have much higher number of representatives compared to TAR. Love Island aired only 3 seasons so far with worse ratings than TAR but yeah they have 5 more people in the cast than TAR. I think this cast split says enough about how CBS (dis)likes TAR tbh.

I would like to start general discussion about why CSB hates TAR so much?

TAR has no stable slot for years, it's airing during mid-season, constant changes in schedule (even for filming), no real effort to promote the show, update websites, etc. Unlike Survivor and BB who are casted by the same people, TAR cast is heavily recruited so they clearly have no hope for ordinary people. It also became CBS spin off for couples from their other RTV shows who are now casted every season. 

Why is TAR treated like ugly stepbrother of CBS RTV shows?
Re: Why CBS hates TAR?
March 21, 2022, 09:00:51 AM
Survivor's always been CBS' prize pig if you look up the history of ratings by season. Waaay higher. It's no coincidence the highest-rated TAR season ever by far was the one with Boston Rob on it.

Big Brother, I'm sure it helped that the host is married to the now-ex boss of CBS (happy wife, happy life), and like Survivor it has produced a lot of CBS' most popular personalities.

TAR's just kind of floated there in the ratings for the last decade and stopped winning Emmys years ago. Nothing's really there to excite CBS from a business standpoint anymore, but there's enough loyal viewers to keep it afloat.
Re: Why CBS hates TAR?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:50 PM »
Beats me, because I think The Amazing Race is the best one out of the three reality show's on CBS. I don't think CBS hates the show though because if they truly did, it would've been cancelled sometime ago. The reality though is that it has been on a slow decline for years. Couple that with the fact it is not a strategy heavy game like Survivor and it is somewhat difficult to conjure up a ton of drama between teams. But a big reason why I love this show is that it is NOT like Survivor and is something different.

Another issue that has plagued Amazing Race is that it hasn't reached the heights it use to ever since TAR 12. That was the last time it was incredibly successful and popular with the general audience. Some gems came afterwards (TAR 17, TAR 21, and TAR 25), but it just ain't cutting it anymore. And this is mostly likely due to CBS slashing the budget and just generally not caring.
