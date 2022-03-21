Beats me, because I think The Amazing Race is the best one out of the three reality show's on CBS. I don't think CBS hates the show though because if they truly did, it would've been cancelled sometime ago. The reality though is that it has been on a slow decline for years. Couple that with the fact it is not a strategy heavy game like Survivor and it is somewhat difficult to conjure up a ton of drama between teams. But a big reason why I love this show is that it is NOT like Survivor and is something different.



Another issue that has plagued Amazing Race is that it hasn't reached the heights it use to ever since TAR 12. That was the last time it was incredibly successful and popular with the general audience. Some gems came afterwards (TAR 17, TAR 21, and TAR 25), but it just ain't cutting it anymore. And this is mostly likely due to CBS slashing the budget and just generally not caring.