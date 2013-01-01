Hi.



Idk if you guys noticed but CBS is currently filming their own version of "The Challenge" with the contestants from their rtv shows. Here is the cast split:



Big Brother - 9 representatives

Survivor - 8 representatives

Love Island - 8 representatives

The Amazing Race - 3 representatives (Leo TAR23, James TAR32, Cayla TAR33)



As you can see, other shows have much higher number of representatives compared to TAR. Love Island aired only 3 seasons so far with worse ratings than TAR but yeah they have 5 more people in the cast than TAR. I think this cast split says enough about how CBS (dis)likes TAR tbh.



I would like to start general discussion about why CSB hates TAR so much?



TAR has no stable slot for years, it's airing during mid-season, constant changes in schedule (even for filming), no real effort to promote the show, update websites, etc. Unlike Survivor and BB who are casted by the same people, TAR cast is heavily recruited so they clearly have no hope for ordinary people. It also became CBS spin off for couples from their other RTV shows who are now casted every season.



Why is TAR treated like ugly stepbrother of CBS RTV shows?