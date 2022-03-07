ONE TRIBE ATTEMPTS TO RECOVER AFTER DRAWING A LINE IN THE SAND AT TRIBAL COUNCIL, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Go for the Gusto  One tribe attempts to recover after drawing a line in the sand at tribal council. Also, a castaway goes on a journey and must make a decision that could change their game, and one tribe stacks their way to victory, earning immunity and a fruitful reward, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.