S42: Ep 3: "Go for the Gusto" (3/23/22)
« on: March 07, 2022, 08:25:05 PM »
ONE TRIBE ATTEMPTS TO RECOVER AFTER DRAWING A LINE IN THE SAND AT TRIBAL COUNCIL, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23



Go for the Gusto  One tribe attempts to recover after drawing a line in the sand at tribal council. Also, a castaway goes on a journey and must make a decision that could change their game, and one tribe stacks their way to victory, earning immunity and a fruitful reward, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Re: S42: Ep 3: "Go for the Gusto" (3/23/22)
« Reply #1 on: March 17, 2022, 04:01:09 PM »
Survivor - Go for the Gusto (Sneak Peek)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8xti6jaQWqE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8xti6jaQWqE</a>
Re: S42: Ep 3: "Go for the Gusto" (3/23/22)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:19:13 AM »
Survivor - Go for the Gusto (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MTNyjTKy3TE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MTNyjTKy3TE</a>
Re: S42: Ep 3: "Go for the Gusto" (3/23/22)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:18:29 AM »
