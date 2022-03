Late to the party (as I tend to watch a couple days later on Paramount+) but overall I thought the final leg was really good. It was nice to see the 3 strongest teams make it to the final leg as I thought going into it, I could any of the 3 teams win. Raquel & Cayla and Kim & Penn were 2 of my favorite teams this year being neck and neck competing for the win and didn't know until the very end who won until Kim & Penn had gotten the final memory challenge. A great finale to a pretty good season.