The Bachelorette 19: Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia

The Bachelorette 19: Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia
March 01, 2022, 10:57:30 PM
One season. Two Bachelorettes. Double the Drama.
Re: The Bachelorette 19: Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia
March 16, 2022, 12:18:19 AM
Meet Your New Bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia - The Bachelor

This summer, 'The Bachelorette' will make history as not one, but TWO women will take the lead - at the same time! After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor,' fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two will co-star on the upcoming season 19 of 'The Bachelorette, ' premiering MONDAY, JULY 11 8/7c on ABC.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Bk7K-eNpc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Bk7K-eNpc</a>
Re: The Bachelorette 19: Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia
March 16, 2022, 11:39:26 AM
ABC Press Release

ABCs The Bachelorette Makes History With Not One but Two Leading Ladies for the Hit Franchises 19th Season

RACHEL RECCHIA AND GABBY WINDEY TO SHARE ROSE RESPONSIBILITIES WHEN THE SEASON PREMIERES MONDAY, JULY 11

Jesse Palmer Set to Return as Host



fter unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each others side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two will co-star on the upcoming season 19 of The Bachelorette, premiering MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Jesse Palmer will return as the host of the juggernaut franchise when it makes the move to its new summer slot.

The Bachelor ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series in its two-hour time slot this season among Adults 18-49. After 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, The Bachelor averages 6.9 million Total Viewers and delivers a 2.56 rating with Adults 18-49 this season.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences. Windey is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesnt have a physical type but says that if he doesnt have a personality, then its a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship. Her one nonnegotiable? Whatever man captures Windeys heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle, Leonardo, are a package deal. While Windey would love to find a man, she isnt the type to lose herself in a relationship. Shes hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.

Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Recchia and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, she is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life  to her, to family and especially to waiters. In the end, Recchia wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/abcs-the-bachelorette-makes-history-with-not-one-but-two-leading-ladies-for-the-hit-franchises-19th-season/
Re: The Bachelorette 19: Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia
June 09, 2022, 08:44:31 AM
Sparks Fly When 32 Hopeful Men Meet Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on the Season Premiere of The Bachelorette Monday, July 11, at 8/7c on ABC



Thirty-two charming men are ready to find love with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey when the 19th season of The Bachelorette premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 32 men who vie for Rachel and Gabbys hearts are the following:
Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas
Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.
Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, Calif.
Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, Calif.
Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Ill.
Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J.
Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, N.Y.
Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Fla.
Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Ariz.
James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Ill.
Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, Calif.
Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Conn.
John, 26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tenn.
Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Fla.
Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Ga.
Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, Calif.
Justin Y., 24, other twin from Brookfield, Conn.
Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas
Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, Calif.
Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Ill.
Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, Calif.
Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, Calif.
Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Ill.
Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Fla.
Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, Calif.
Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Mass.
Spencer, 27, venture capitalist from Chicago, Ill.
Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Ill.
Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, Calif.
Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, N.J.
Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

After unwavering support of each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey stand by each others side once again as they set out on a journey to find love.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/sparks-fly-when-32-hopeful-men-meet-rachel-recchia-and-gabby-windey-on-the-season-premiere-of-the-bachelorette-monday-july-11-at-8-7c-on-abc/
Yesterday at 07:58:41 PM
