The Bachelorette 19: Gabby Windey & Rachel Rechhia
« on: March 01, 2022, 10:57:30 PM »
One season. Two Bachelorettes. Double the Drama.
Re: The Bachelorette 19: Gabby Windey & Rachel Rechhia
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:19 AM »
Meet Your New Bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia - The Bachelor

This summer, 'The Bachelorette' will make history as not one, but TWO women will take the lead - at the same time! After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor,' fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two will co-star on the upcoming season 19 of 'The Bachelorette, ' premiering MONDAY, JULY 11 8/7c on ABC.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Bk7K-eNpc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t9Bk7K-eNpc</a>
