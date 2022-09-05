« previous next »
Will that Tweedie boy be announced at the end of the last Greek leg or at the start of the first Turkish one?
Will that Tweedie boy be announced at the end of the last Greek leg or at the start of the first Turkish one?

It'll probably end off the preview after tonight's episode:

Beau VO: "Next time on The Amazing Race Australia, teams travel to Izmir, Turkey..." blah, blah "...and, a first in the history of The Amazing Race!"
*Scott walks in, cue racers' shocked faces*
Well, this preview gives a hint. This robot might just be Scott's idea of an introduction. Since he came from Prank Patrol, this would be right in line with something the show would do (I watched the Canadian version as a kid and loved it)

https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1567362128339673090

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiE2gzppP7e/?hl=en

Beau did the bungee jump in the Corinth canal. I wonder what leg this was supposed to be and why we never got it  :duno:
Serious question. Do you think they made next leg (unplanned) NEL? Or did they really allowed robot to eliminate one of the teams? I mean...

With proper confirmation that Cartagena is our 3rd Colombian leg, a few things come up for our spoilers:

-Stuart & Glennon and Flick & Gabby are sighted in the Cartagena leg from show promos. Stuart & Glennon are 100% gone in Colombia (there's an Instagram post of them in Bogota posted while surviving teams were likely in Belize), so safe to say they're out then.
-There is no mention of a waterfall or any water-related tasks in the Colombia episode descriptions.
-Ergo, Fliss & Tottie AND Flick & Gabby both make Belize.
-Kathy & Chace are 100% eliminated first out of them/Stuart & Glennon. Whether this is in Medellin or Bogota is TBD, but one of these legs is an NEL.
-This means that there's a possibility our Caye Caulker leg is the third Belize leg. The first is San Ignacio (where we got no sightings, and it looks like they go to waterfalls in there), then Belize City (where we saw Chelsea & Jamus win), and then Caye Caulker (where we saw exactly 8 teams).

Thus, our boot order should be (NEL placement not factored in):
12th: Kathy & Chace (eliminated in Colombia 1/2)
11th: Stuart & Glennon (eliminated in Colombia 3)
10th-9th: Any combo of Flick & Gabby and Fliss & Tottie (eliminated in Belize 1/2)
8th-5th (likely, no confirmation): Any combo of Jodie & Claire/Chelsea & Jamus/Heath & Toni/Lauren & Steph
4th: Pako & Mori (eliminated in Australia)
F3: Angel & Frankie, Kelly & Georgia, Tiffany & Cynthia

Feel free to fill in any potential gaps lol.
I'm glad to see Kathy & Chace out next. Sorry, I feel for them, but it's unfair they get to skip 6 out of 8 legs (Stuart & Glennon got cleared in half the time somehow) while the other 10 teams busted their butts to get this far.
Quote from: gamerfan09 on September 13, 2022, 11:23:02 AM
4th: Pako & Mori (eliminated in Australia)
F3: Angel & Frankie, Kelly & Georgia, Tiffany & Cynthia

Pako & Mori being out at 4th place would mean F3 NEL which I find unlikely. They were eliminated in 1st of 3 Australia legs for sure so I think they are 5th place. Tiffany & Cynthia may or may not make F3, apparently they were seen (no photo evidence) in penultimate leg so they can be 4th place as well.

I think there is another team who made it to Australia and we were just not lucky enough to have sightings of them. This team is either 4th place or F3. It's either Jodie & Claire or Heath & Toni or Lauren & Steph.
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on September 13, 2022, 01:24:38 PM
Pako & Mori being out at 4th place would mean F3 NEL which I find unlikely. They were eliminated in 1st of 3 Australia legs for sure so I think they are 5th place. Tiffany & Cynthia may or may not make F3, apparently they were seen (no photo evidence) in penultimate leg so they can be 4th place as well.

I think there is another team who made it to Australia and we were just not lucky enough to have sightings of them. This team is either 4th place or F3. It's either Jodie & Claire or Heath & Toni or Lauren & Steph.
I think it's one of those teams, too.  Jodie & Claire, Heath & Toni, and Lauren & Steph have all had stronger, more prominent edits than Tiffany & Cynthia (which is odd, as you'd think that the first-ever aunt/niece team would be a lot more present onscreen).  Wouldn't surprise me if one of them had pulled it off instead.

I'm confused as to why people think that Flick & Gabby are out before F3, though.  The way the rivalry with Angel & Frankie has been edited, it almost feels like the story of the season.  Were they on social media at any point in time before the finale was taped?
Quote from: Joberio on September 14, 2022, 12:20:12 PM
I'm confused as to why people think that Flick & Gabby are out before F3, though.  The way the rivalry with Angel & Frankie has been edited, it almost feels like the story of the season.  Were they on social media at any point in time before the finale was taped?

Agreed on another 4th not sighted team being very likely.
Regarding Flick & Gabby, didn't someone mention via promotional material analysis, that there's evidence, they might've been DQ through injury?
Quote from: NumfarPTB on September 14, 2022, 12:34:03 PM
Quote from: Joberio on September 14, 2022, 12:20:12 PM
I'm confused as to why people think that Flick & Gabby are out before F3, though.  The way the rivalry with Angel & Frankie has been edited, it almost feels like the story of the season.  Were they on social media at any point in time before the finale was taped?

Agreed on another 4th not sighted team being very likely.
Regarding Flick & Gabby, didn't someone mention via promotional material analysis, that there's evidence, they might've been DQ through injury?

Flick and Gabby were active on SM before Mexico. They are 100% eliminated in Belize.

Fliss & Tottie are team that was showed being potentially injured in the promo not Flick and Gabby.
I can confirm Flick and Gabby were back at their cafe/business during the Mexico legs. I wonder what was their downfall because they are such a strong team.

Chelsea and Jamus are out by that time as well
So if Chelsea and Jamus are out that means we probably have 7 or 8 teams in Mexico
(Depending on if Fliss and Tottie make it from the injury)

Which means I think we have 5 teams in Australia!
Only 2 teams eliminated in Mexico?
Chelsea and Jamus could make it to Mexico as well... Chelsea was back to SM by 13th April. Mexico's legs started around 8th April... Lot of time... First Australia leg where Pako and Mori got eliminated was 14th April. So Chelsea and Jamus were eliminated either in Belize III or in one of the Mexico's legs.

My pure speculation is that one of the missing F4 team is either Lauren & Steph (last seen in Mexico II) or Heath & Toni (last seen in Belize III) because I just can not see Jodie & Claire make it this far even thought I would love it.
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on September 14, 2022, 04:59:31 PM
Chelsea and Jamus could make it to Mexico as well... Chelsea was back to SM by 13th April. Mexico's legs started around 8th April... Lot of time... First Australia leg where Pako and Mori got eliminated was 14th April. So Chelsea and Jamus were eliminated either in Belize III or in one of the Mexico's legs.

Chelsea's social media activity around that time was an Instagram story at a hotel in Mexico posted the day of the second Mexico leg. Then production flew with them back to Australia via LAX and Japan.

They're very likely out there > Belize since it looks like production sends eliminated teams to a hotel of the current country, then flew them home after the third leg ended (same scenario with Stuart & Glennon in Colombia, blondes in Turkiye, etc.)

Can also confirm that all teams will not be at the Finish Line.
Thanks for clarification gamerfan09.

If Chelsea and Jamus were really eliminated in Mexico II that would mean that Lauren and Steph made it to Mexico III.
Perhaps Flick & Gabby get U-Turned out of the race, likely by Angel & Frankie.
And with the teams we have spotted for the final legs.
Angel & Frankie might be one of the only team to actually make it to the entire race, with a new batch of sidelined teams we got for the colombiam legs. Well, them and Pako & Mori who we know also makes it back to Australia.

As we've been discussing the possibility of another 4th(5th, if we count Pako & Mori), not sighted team racing for the final Australian Legs, now I am kind of hoping that Heath & Toni, might be them. So at least there's another team make it for the most of the race, without being sidelined by COVID.
With Caye Caulker officially confirmed to be Belize 3, it's safe to say that every team leaves isolation next week and Flick & Gabby/Fliss & Tottie are both toast in the first two legs. No room to believe the latter entered isolation as they were already home by the time we saw teams in Mexico, and Gabby was already active on social media the day before we sighted teams in Caye Caulker.

Additionally, it would be probably the most fair scenario (and who knows what happens), but I'm expecting production to just roll the dice with Mexico just being a long bus/car ahead and letting everyone race in Mexico no matter what and worry about potential breaches after the fact.

Updating our speculated boot order below:

Quote
10th-9th: Any combo of Flick & Gabby and Fliss & Tottie (eliminated in Belize 1/2)
8th-4th (likely, no confirmation): Any combo of Jodie & Claire/Heath & Toni/Chelsea & Jamus (last seen in Belize 3)/Lauren & Steph (last seen in Mexico 2)/Pako & Mori (eliminated in Australia 1)/Tiffany & Cynthia (allegedly last seen in Australia 2)
F3: Angel & Frankie, Kelly & Georgia, Unknown

The door is wide open for an unknown 5th team making it to Australia and perhaps even making the finale, especially if Belize 3 or one of the Mexico legs has the final NEL.
It sucks we're going to lose Flick & Gabby soon. They've been such a strong female team :'(

One bad leg is all it takes in The Amazing Race.
