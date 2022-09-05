With proper confirmation that Cartagena is our 3rd Colombian leg, a few things come up for our spoilers:



-Stuart & Glennon and Flick & Gabby are sighted in the Cartagena leg from show promos. Stuart & Glennon are 100% gone in Colombia (there's an Instagram post of them in Bogota posted while surviving teams were likely in Belize), so safe to say they're out then.

-There is no mention of a waterfall or any water-related tasks in the Colombia episode descriptions.

-Ergo, Fliss & Tottie AND Flick & Gabby both make Belize.

-Kathy & Chace are 100% eliminated first out of them/Stuart & Glennon. Whether this is in Medellin or Bogota is TBD, but one of these legs is an NEL.

-This means that there's a possibility our Caye Caulker leg is the third Belize leg. The first is San Ignacio (where we got no sightings, and it looks like they go to waterfalls in there), then Belize City (where we saw Chelsea & Jamus win), and then Caye Caulker (where we saw exactly 8 teams).



Thus, our boot order should be (NEL placement not factored in):

12th: Kathy & Chace (eliminated in Colombia 1/2)

11th: Stuart & Glennon (eliminated in Colombia 3)

10th-9th: Any combo of Flick & Gabby and Fliss & Tottie (eliminated in Belize 1/2)

8th-5th (likely, no confirmation): Any combo of Jodie & Claire/Chelsea & Jamus/Heath & Toni/Lauren & Steph

4th: Pako & Mori (eliminated in Australia)

F3: Angel & Frankie, Kelly & Georgia, Tiffany & Cynthia



Feel free to fill in any potential gaps lol.