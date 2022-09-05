« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 36866 times)

Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
September 05, 2022, 07:33:35 PM
Will that Tweedie boy be announced at the end of the last Greek leg or at the start of the first Turkish one?
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
September 05, 2022, 08:06:31 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on September 05, 2022, 07:33:35 PM
Will that Tweedie boy be announced at the end of the last Greek leg or at the start of the first Turkish one?

It'll probably end off the preview after tonight's episode:

Beau VO: "Next time on The Amazing Race Australia, teams travel to Izmir, Turkey..." blah, blah "...and, a first in the history of The Amazing Race!"
*Scott walks in, cue racers' shocked faces*
Online Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
September 06, 2022, 11:14:51 PM
Well, this preview gives a hint. This robot might just be Scott's idea of an introduction. Since he came from Prank Patrol, this would be right in line with something the show would do (I watched the Canadian version as a kid and loved it)

https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1567362128339673090

gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
September 07, 2022, 12:06:30 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiE2gzppP7e/?hl=en

Beau did the bungee jump in the Corinth canal. I wonder what leg this was supposed to be and why we never got it  :duno:
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
September 07, 2022, 02:44:53 AM
Serious question. Do you think they made next leg (unplanned) NEL? Or did they really allowed robot to eliminate one of the teams? I mean...

gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 11:23:02 AM
With proper confirmation that Cartagena is our 3rd Colombian leg, a few things come up for our spoilers:

-Stuart & Glennon and Flick & Gabby are sighted in the Cartagena leg from show promos. Stuart & Glennon are 100% gone in Colombia (there's an Instagram post of them in Bogota posted while surviving teams were likely in Belize), so safe to say they're out then.
-There is no mention of a waterfall or any water-related tasks in the Colombia episode descriptions.
-Ergo, Fliss & Tottie AND Flick & Gabby both make Belize.
-Kathy & Chace are 100% eliminated first out of them/Stuart & Glennon. Whether this is in Medellin or Bogota is TBD, but one of these legs is an NEL.
-This means that there's a possibility our Caye Caulker leg is the third Belize leg. The first is San Ignacio (where we got no sightings, and it looks like they go to waterfalls in there), then Belize City (where we saw Chelsea & Jamus win), and then Caye Caulker (where we saw exactly 8 teams).

Thus, our boot order should be (NEL placement not factored in):
12th: Kathy & Chace (eliminated in Colombia 1/2)
11th: Stuart & Glennon (eliminated in Colombia 3)
10th-9th: Any combo of Flick & Gabby and Fliss & Tottie (eliminated in Belize 1/2)
8th-5th (likely, no confirmation): Any combo of Jodie & Claire/Chelsea & Jamus/Heath & Toni/Lauren & Steph
4th: Pako & Mori (eliminated in Australia)
F3: Angel & Frankie, Kelly & Georgia, Tiffany & Cynthia

Feel free to fill in any potential gaps lol.
Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 11:51:28 AM
I'm glad to see Kathy & Chace out next. Sorry, I feel for them, but it's unfair they get to skip 6 out of 8 legs (Stuart & Glennon got cleared in half the time somehow) while the other 10 teams busted their butts to get this far.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Yesterday at 01:24:38 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 11:23:02 AM
4th: Pako & Mori (eliminated in Australia)
F3: Angel & Frankie, Kelly & Georgia, Tiffany & Cynthia

Pako & Mori being out at 4th place would mean F3 NEL which I find unlikely. They were eliminated in 1st of 3 Australia legs for sure so I think they are 5th place. Tiffany & Cynthia may or may not make F3, apparently they were seen (no photo evidence) in penultimate leg so they can be 4th place as well.

I think there is another team who made it to Australia and we were just not lucky enough to have sightings of them. This team is either 4th place or F3. It's either Jodie & Claire or Heath & Toni or Lauren & Steph.
Joberio

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 12:20:12 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 01:24:38 PM
Pako & Mori being out at 4th place would mean F3 NEL which I find unlikely. They were eliminated in 1st of 3 Australia legs for sure so I think they are 5th place. Tiffany & Cynthia may or may not make F3, apparently they were seen (no photo evidence) in penultimate leg so they can be 4th place as well.

I think there is another team who made it to Australia and we were just not lucky enough to have sightings of them. This team is either 4th place or F3. It's either Jodie & Claire or Heath & Toni or Lauren & Steph.
I think it's one of those teams, too.  Jodie & Claire, Heath & Toni, and Lauren & Steph have all had stronger, more prominent edits than Tiffany & Cynthia (which is odd, as you'd think that the first-ever aunt/niece team would be a lot more present onscreen).  Wouldn't surprise me if one of them had pulled it off instead.

I'm confused as to why people think that Flick & Gabby are out before F3, though.  The way the rivalry with Angel & Frankie has been edited, it almost feels like the story of the season.  Were they on social media at any point in time before the finale was taped?
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 12:34:03 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 12:20:12 PM
I'm confused as to why people think that Flick & Gabby are out before F3, though.  The way the rivalry with Angel & Frankie has been edited, it almost feels like the story of the season.  Were they on social media at any point in time before the finale was taped?

Agreed on another 4th not sighted team being very likely.
Regarding Flick & Gabby, didn't someone mention via promotional material analysis, that there's evidence, they might've been DQ through injury?
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 01:40:07 PM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Today at 12:34:03 PM
Quote from: Joberio on Today at 12:20:12 PM
I'm confused as to why people think that Flick & Gabby are out before F3, though.  The way the rivalry with Angel & Frankie has been edited, it almost feels like the story of the season.  Were they on social media at any point in time before the finale was taped?

Agreed on another 4th not sighted team being very likely.
Regarding Flick & Gabby, didn't someone mention via promotional material analysis, that there's evidence, they might've been DQ through injury?

Flick and Gabby were active on SM before Mexico. They are 100% eliminated in Belize.

Fliss & Tottie are team that was showed being potentially injured in the promo not Flick and Gabby.
fossil-racer

Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 02:30:10 PM
I can confirm Flick and Gabby were back at their cafe/business during the Mexico legs. I wonder what was their downfall because they are such a strong team.

Chelsea and Jamus are out by that time as well
