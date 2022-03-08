« previous next »
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 01:37:49 PM
OP said this was taken in the morning so I assume they moved onto Leg 2.

https://imgur.com/a/pmNIQ43

I believe there are 6 teams in this photo. It's possible team 2 or 8 is in here too.

I don't think the blondes or Team 1 are in here.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 02:30:22 PM
fossil-racer on March 08, 2022, 01:37:49 PM
OP said this was taken in the morning so I assume they moved onto Leg 2.

https://imgur.com/a/pmNIQ43

I believe there are 6 teams in this photo. It's possible team 2 or 8 is in here too.

I don't think the blondes or Team 1 are in here.

Leg 1 was night leg and Leg 2 was morning leg, do I understand it correctly? So all these 5 teams captured on the photo made it to Leg 2?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 03:34:39 PM
Wouldnt be surprised if those teams are setting off for the second leg, possibly heading to Chefchouhen. Also, that team in the top left looks like the blondes more than Team 9I see blonde hair.

I also see footage of Team 2 in the videos provided - blonde M and black haired F as I suspected. And the older team Team 4 definitely looks like a FF.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 04:10:41 PM
Kiwi Jay on March 08, 2022, 03:34:39 PM
Wouldnt be surprised if those teams are setting off for the second leg, possibly heading to Chefchouhen. Also, that team in the top left looks like the blondes more than Team 9I see blonde hair.

I also see footage of Team 2 in the videos provided - blonde M and black haired F as I suspected. And the older team Team 4 definitely looks like a FF.

Team 9 has one member with lighter hair. If those are the blondes, they are the darkest blondes I've ever seen.

Team 2, I thought they were MM.  :duno:
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 04:45:20 PM
fossil-racer on March 08, 2022, 01:37:49 PM
OP said this was taken in the morning so I assume they moved onto Leg 2.

https://imgur.com/a/pmNIQ43

I believe there are 6 teams in this photo. It's possible team 2 or 8 is in here too.

I don't think the blondes or Team 1 are in here.

Team 2 looked more MF to me, have a look at the third video in the Imgur link and when they start running in the start-line Instagram video we have. Could be wrong though.

Still think the body shape matches Team 7 more than Team 9 in the high angle shot, but again not conclusive enough clearly.

I also think we have missed Team 8 in that shot. They appear to be behind the Muslim FF team (Team 5) in the shot. One in front of the other...

Think the OP was right about there being 7 teams in shot. We are missing Team 1, 2 and either 7 or 9.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 04:50:35 PM
So what gender combinations do we have this season?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 04:53:23 PM
I think team originally marked as 10 in that picture is actually team 9.

Team 9? is definitely not team 9 though. I think it may be blondes... Just different lighting made their hair looks brighter/darker. Like there is one clear blonde women... And only team which have blonde women in it are blondes tbh.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 08, 2022, 04:54:13 PM
Joberio on March 08, 2022, 04:50:35 PM
So what gender combinations do we have this season?

4 FF - 3 MM - 3 MF
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 09, 2022, 08:18:45 PM
I am confused... Did 2nd leg happen today or yesterday? Because new post in the LS thread is suggesting today but then there is that photo of 6 or idk how many teams which I thought was 2nd leg and it was taken yesterday morning I believe.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 09, 2022, 08:19:56 PM
I ♥ TAR on March 09, 2022, 08:18:45 PM
I am confused... Did 2nd leg happen today or yesterday? Because new post in the LS thread is suggesting today but then there is that photo of 6 or idk how many teams which I thought was 2nd leg and it was taken yesterday morning I believe.

10 hours ago was the FB post so they probably took a while to travel there?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
March 09, 2022, 08:27:54 PM
fossil-racer on March 09, 2022, 08:19:56 PM
I ♥ TAR on March 09, 2022, 08:18:45 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 09, 2022, 08:18:45 PM
I am confused... Did 2nd leg happen today or yesterday? Because new post in the LS thread is suggesting today but then there is that photo of 6 or idk how many teams which I thought was 2nd leg and it was taken yesterday morning I believe.

10 hours ago was the FB post so they probably took a while to travel there?

Thank you for clarification. I just needed to be sure that old FF team made Leg 2, lol. I wonder if there was NEL in the 1st leg? because they really seemed like obvious 1st boot based on that starting line video.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:09:39 AM
The team standing beside the mat in Chefchaouen - could be either waiting out a penalty or checked in first and hanging around to issue the Salvage/Sabotage? ???
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:11:11 AM
ovalorange on Today at 04:09:39 AM
The team standing beside the mat in Chefchaouen - could be either waiting out a penalty or checked in first and hanging around to issue the Salvage/Sabotage? ???

I think it might be the latter! Typically penalties have the team sitting on the side from Beau but this team is positioned on the same place with Beau and the greeter standing up.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:16:02 AM
I think so too. The Salvage & Sabotage is an excellent replacement for the Speed Bump, I hope they'd bring it back. Preferably without the First Class Pass, though (maybe not if this is a normal length season)
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 06:20:45 AM
Only if the salvage is a real salvage. Having an extra person added to your team for a day can be helpful, yes but it could also throw the team dynamic altogether because you suddenly have a stranger to bring along wherever you go. If youre naturally a hospitable and empathetic person youre constantly gauging how theyre going and thats just mentally exhausting. And the stranger isnt even allowed to answer all the questions or swim out to the ocean for you. If the salvage is consistent throughout the season and the sabotage is more than carrying a stuffed kangaroo around then yes.

Maybe if 1 salvage and 1 sabotage applied for the whole season rather than the variety to make it fair.

Maanca on Today at 04:16:02 AM
I think so too. The Salvage & Sabotage is an excellent replacement for the Speed Bump, I hope they'd bring it back. Preferably without the First Class Pass, though (maybe not if this is a normal length season)
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 09:19:21 AM
ovalorange on Today at 04:09:39 AM
The team standing beside the mat in Chefchaouen - could be either waiting out a penalty or checked in first and hanging around to issue the Salvage/Sabotage? ???

What team is that? I don't recognize them
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 09:50:42 AM
One is dark-haired (could be wearing a hat), one is blond. I'm thinking #4 due to the clear height difference.
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 02:28:07 PM
In Athens now. I see the team with the dwarf racer is there (#3) and the blond team (#7). Not sure of the others, but the best view we've gotten yet of some of their faces.

Thank you arthur's headphones! And welcome to RFF!
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 02:54:29 PM
Maanca on Today at 02:28:07 PM
In Athens now. I see the team with the dwarf racer is there (#3) and the blond team (#7). Not sure of the others, but the best view we've gotten yet of some of their faces.

Thank you arthur's headphones! And welcome to RFF!

Team 1 is there I think. It's really hard to tell who the other team is
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 03:11:07 PM
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?action=dlattach;topic=37281.0;attach=272877;image

2 teams asking cab driver something...

1st one looks like MM so only option is #10 and 2nd team is #2 I guess?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 03:39:24 PM
gamerfan09 on Today at 04:09:12 AM
ovalorange on Today at 03:19:49 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 03:19:49 AM
Also adding on, one Detour in Chefchaouen is to paint an entire step blue using a tiny paintbrush

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe6sVQF0aZM

Should be an interesting Detour!

Beau says at the end he has been there for 3.5 months
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 03:50:11 PM
So if I have it right, it looks like Team 9 or 10 is out first?

All other teams seem accounted for moving on to Leg 2 or Leg 3 right?
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:29:39 PM
I hate to put the cat among the pigeons, but I've just gone back to look at the 'starting line' video in Sydney with 10 teams. And I just cannot figure out for the life of me who the pink team (that looks like F/F) are who are on the right in the photo of two teams talking to the cab driver at the Technopolis. I also cannot figure out who the MF team is in the third picture - the woman looks slightly older than the man possibly...where are they at the 'starting line'? Very confused! Starting to think something is afoot...

I can easily spot Team 3 and Team 7 in the first picture, but the second and third have really confused me. Even the MM in the taxi shot on the left doesn't really look like Team 10 from afar, but they definitely look MM...
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:39:31 PM
Kiwi Jay on Today at 04:29:39 PM
I hate to put the cat among the pigeons, but I've just gone back to look at the 'starting line' video in Sydney with 10 teams. And I just cannot figure out for the life of me who the pink team (that looks like F/F) are who are on the right in the photo of two teams talking to the cab driver at the Technopolis. I also cannot figure out who the MF team is in the third picture - the woman looks slightly older than the man possibly...where are they at the 'starting line'? Very confused! Starting to think something is afoot...

I can easily spot Team 3 and Team 7 in the first picture, but the second and third have really confused me. Even the MM in the taxi shot on the left doesn't really look like Team 10 from afar, but they definitely look MM...

They both have brown hair, could it be team #9?
And the other team that we think is an M/M in the taxi shot, I think the one of the left is a girl, so maybe team #2? (If it's a M/M one of them has no hair on it's chin)
Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
Today at 04:44:04 PM
fossil-racer on Today at 03:50:11 PM
So if I have it right, it looks like Team 9 or 10 is out first?

All other teams seem accounted for moving on to Leg 2 or Leg 3 right?

Dunno, the Chefchaouen leg seems to have run later than what I would have anticipated. Any reason why the overhead shot of teams in Marrakesh wasn't for a HOO departure in Leg 1?
