I hate to put the cat among the pigeons, but I've just gone back to look at the 'starting line' video in Sydney with 10 teams. And I just cannot figure out for the life of me who the pink team (that looks like F/F) are who are on the right in the photo of two teams talking to the cab driver at the Technopolis. I also cannot figure out who the MF team is in the third picture - the woman looks slightly older than the man possibly...where are they at the 'starting line'? Very confused! Starting to think something is afoot...



I can easily spot Team 3 and Team 7 in the first picture, but the second and third have really confused me. Even the MM in the taxi shot on the left doesn't really look like Team 10 from afar, but they definitely look MM...