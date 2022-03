I think so too. The Salvage & Sabotage is an excellent replacement for the Speed Bump, I hope they'd bring it back. Preferably without the First Class Pass, though (maybe not if this is a normal length season)



Only if the salvage is a real salvage. Having an extra person added to your team for a day can be helpful, yes but it could also throw the team dynamic altogether because you suddenly have a stranger to bring along wherever you go. If you’re naturally a hospitable and empathetic person you’re constantly gauging how they’re going and that’s just mentally exhausting. And the stranger isn’t even allowed to answer all the questions or swim out to the ocean for you. If the salvage is consistent throughout the season and the sabotage is more than carrying a stuffed kangaroo around then yes.Maybe if 1 salvage and 1 sabotage applied for the whole season rather than the variety to make it fair.