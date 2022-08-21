« previous next »
TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion

Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 03:47:25 PM
And now that the cast is officially out, I can reveal the mystery female racer I had my eye on but could not confirm during our spoilers... it was Rachel (of Paul & Rachel)  :lol:

Happy cast reveal day everyone!
  CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 03:50:12 PM
So with cast officially revealed, I'm guessing that Fliss & Tottie were the missing women's team.
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 03:59:18 PM
Quote from: Joberio on August 21, 2022, 03:50:12 PM
So with cast officially revealed, I'm guessing that Fliss & Tottie were the missing women's team.

That's Flick & Josephine. They apparently went with different names on the show. The "missing F/F" was Bren & Anja.
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 04:06:07 PM
Is there more info revealed about these teams? 10's site is geoblocked.
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 04:22:49 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on August 21, 2022, 04:06:07 PM
Is there more info revealed about these teams? 10's site is geoblocked.

The videos are geoblocked but the 10 site works for me.

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/teams
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 06:19:57 PM
Cast Photos!



Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 06:28:46 PM
Anyone find their ages on any press releases? I dont know why they dont put them up on the site?
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 11:04:04 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on August 21, 2022, 06:28:46 PM
Anyone find their ages on any press releases? I dont know why they dont put them up on the site?

From my first viewing of the audition videos:

Bren (56) & Anja (53)
Chelsea (26) & Jamus (35)
Crystal (27) & Reem (26)
Gabby (24) & Flick (28)
Fliss (20) & Totti (20)
Heath (33) & Toni (38)
Jake (29) & Holly (24)
Jodie & Claire (48)
Kathy (28) & Chace (27)
Kelly (25) & Georgia (25)
Lauren (27) & Steph (34)
Pako (38) & Mori (37)
Paul (67) & Rachel (33)
Sam (27) & Alex (28)
Sam (23) & Stu
Stuart (31) & Glennon (23)
Tiffany (36) & Cynthia (21)
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 11:29:03 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on August 21, 2022, 11:04:04 PM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on August 21, 2022, 06:28:46 PM
Anyone find their ages on any press releases? I dont know why they dont put them up on the site?

From my first viewing of the audition videos:

Bren (56) & Anja (53)
Chelsea (26) & Jamus (35)
Crystal (27) & Reem (26)
Gabby (24) & Flick (28)
Fliss (20) & Totti (20)
Heath (33) & Toni (38)
Jake (29) & Holly (24)
Jodie & Claire (48)
Kathy (28) & Chace (27)
Kelly (25) & Georgia (25)
Lauren (27) & Steph (34)
Pako (38) & Mori (37)
Paul (67) & Rachel (33)
Sam (27) & Alex (28)
Sam (23) & Stu
Stuart (31) & Glennon (23)
Tiffany (36) & Cynthia (21)
Im surprised Fliss & Tottie are that old! At first I thought they were young teenagers!
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 11:50:24 PM
Updating this - hopefully this all proves correct!

Bren (56) & Anja (53)
Chelsea (26) & Jamus (35)
Crystal (27) & Reem (26)
Flick (28) & Gabby (24)
Fliss (20) & Tottie (20)
Heath (33) & Toni (38)
Jake (29) & Holly (24)
Jodie (55) & Claire (48)
Kathy (28) & Chace (27)
Kelly (25) & Georgia (25)
Lauren (27) & Steph (34)
Morgan (23) & Lilli (23)
Pako (38) & Mori (37)
Paul (67) & Rachel (33)
Sam (27) & Alex (28)
Sam (23) & Stu (23)
Stuart (31) & Glennon (23)
Tiffany (36) & Cynthia (21)

Angel & Frankie
Tammy & Vincent

Can anyone find the last 2 teams' ages  :funny:
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
August 21, 2022, 11:57:11 PM
56, 57... 67! <3

The wait TARUS casts for young, fit and attractive nowadays, it's wonderful how Australia still gets the "average, real people" aspect right. Like they used to in the old days, no pun intended.
Re: TAR AUS 6 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Today at 08:50:39 AM
