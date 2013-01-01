Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
So with cast officially revealed, I'm guessing that Fliss & Tottie were the missing women's team.
Is there more info revealed about these teams? 10's site is geoblocked.
Anyone find their ages on any press releases? I dont know why they dont put them up on the site?
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on Yesterday at 06:28:46 PMAnyone find their ages on any press releases? I dont know why they dont put them up on the site?From my first viewing of the audition videos:Bren (56) & Anja (53)Chelsea (26) & Jamus (35)Crystal (27) & Reem (26)Gabby (24) & Flick (28)Fliss (20) & Totti (20)Heath (33) & Toni (38)Jake (29) & Holly (24)Jodie & Claire (48)Kathy (28) & Chace (27)Kelly (25) & Georgia (25)Lauren (27) & Steph (34)Pako (38) & Mori (37)Paul (67) & Rachel (33)Sam (27) & Alex (28)Sam (23) & StuStuart (31) & Glennon (23)Tiffany (36) & Cynthia (21)
