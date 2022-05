Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 06:28:26 PM Great job gamerfan09.



Do we know how old Claire and Jodie are?



And what about that unseen team from Group B you were reffering few days ago?



Not sure on age specifics, but based on some checking, both are at least in their late 40s-early 50s.



As for the unseen team, I still need to verify her partner before I can make a reveal.



Awesome work gamer. Just incredible!Jodie appears to be 57 this year, she graduated high school in Sydney in 1983, aged 18. Makes DOB 1965.Claire was studying a bachelor of nursing in Sydney from 1992-1994 so considering her final year at high school as probably 1991, makes her DOB 1973 or slightly older if she took a gap year, and she should be 49.And to shoutout to fossil, I have a weird feeling now we've identified them that this team may not be Team 4 from Group A after all...watching back the video of the start-line in Sydney...Claire just doesn't look like either woman. And looking at the high-angle shot, looking down at the Medina, at the end of Leg 1 in Marrakesh with Group A, the hair doesn't seem to match at all...the two women at the Sydney start-line seem older than 55...I do hope that doesn't come back to bite me, but it's just my two cents. I think Jodie & Claire may have been from Group B.