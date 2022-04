Updated Masterlist (with names!): https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,37282.msg1308288.html#msg1308288



Team List:



Group A:

Team #1: Kathy Alexandra & Chace Tran (Short Asian M/F)

Team #2 - Heath Curry & Toni Hilland - Married (Blue M/F)

Team #3: Stuart Moorhouse & Sam Kimberley - Friends (M/M team with Short M)

Team #4: Older F/F Team

Team #5: Reem Chokr & Crystal Tawil - Friends (F/F team with Hijabs)

Team #6: Francis Vaaua and Angel Williams (Orange M/F Team)

Team #7: Morgan Trevethan and Lilli Robinsen - Dating (Blue Blonde F/F team)

Team #8: Nara Burrarwanga/Stuart McGrath & Glennon Babui - Health Practitioners (Black Indigenous M/M Team)

Team #9: Lauren Hayley & Steph McGrath (Older Purple F/F Team)

Team #10: Sam Trenwith & Alex - Friends (M/M team in Gold Shorts)



Group B:

Team #11: Mori Perez & Pako Kamira - Married (Pink M/M Team)

Team #12: Felicity "Flick" Noughton & Josephine O'Brien (Brunette F/F Team)

Team #13: Short Hair F + Moustached M Team

Team #14: Flick & Gabby Mifsud - Sisters (Blonde + Asian F/F Team)

Team #15: Chelsea Keen & Jamua Maoate - Married Parents (Yellow M/F Team)

Team #16: ? & Cynthia Cameron-Turland (Red F/F Team)

Team #17: Kelly & Georgia Baildon - Newlyweds (Green M/F Team)

Team #18: Asian M (?) + Unknown Team

Team #19: Blonde F (?) + Unknown Team

Team #20: Unknown



Great job!It seems like they like putting people with the same first name in the same group.