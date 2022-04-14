Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Fremantle /Bon Scott memorial and The Amazing Race Australia contestants landing here . Envelopes in the box(via gamer)
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 14, 2022, 12:04:53 AMFremantle /Bon Scott memorial and The Amazing Race Australia contestants landing here . Envelopes in the box(via gamer)A Red Team was spotted in Fremantle!
Quote from: fossil-racer on April 14, 2022, 12:38:31 AMQuote from: fossil-racer on April 14, 2022, 12:04:53 AMFremantle /Bon Scott memorial and The Amazing Race Australia contestants landing here . Envelopes in the box(via gamer)A Red Team was spotted in Fremantle!So exciting!! Do we have any pics!?
Green M/F sighted today.https://twitter.com/JoshGarlepp/status/1514484218448924675
I didn't get a pic, but 2 girls in red shirts stopped to look at a sign just past Twin Fin and continued in the direction of Victoria Quay
Finale in BroomeHere's 2 of the teams:
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 31 queries.