Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 12:04:53 AM
Fremantle  /Bon Scott memorial  and The Amazing Race Australia contestants landing here . Envelopes in the box

(via gamer)
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 12:38:31 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 12:04:53 AM
Fremantle  /Bon Scott memorial  and The Amazing Race Australia contestants landing here . Envelopes in the box

(via gamer)

A Red Team was spotted in Fremantle!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 12:48:16 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 12:38:31 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 12:04:53 AM
Fremantle  /Bon Scott memorial  and The Amazing Race Australia contestants landing here . Envelopes in the box

(via gamer)

A Red Team was spotted in Fremantle!


So exciting!! Do we have any pics!?
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 12:50:40 AM
Quote from: strawberryblonde on Yesterday at 12:48:16 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 12:38:31 AM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 12:04:53 AM
Fremantle  /Bon Scott memorial  and The Amazing Race Australia contestants landing here . Envelopes in the box

(via gamer)

A Red Team was spotted in Fremantle!


So exciting!! Do we have any pics!?

Unfortunately, no.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 01:17:26 AM
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:22:25 AM
The historic Fremantle Roundhouse was open very early this morning, with all the flags up on the mast. The Amazing Race has been filming all morning up on Arthurs Head, so that will put Freo on the national map when it is being screened on TV.

https://freoview.wordpress.com/2022/04/14/amazing-race-at-fremantle-roundhouse/?fbclid=IwAR3zcO3c-eLnJW1h3YygviU17sSpKC4ghB6nuF7GfpgLiCaKimjVs2ZAEMc

Standby. Let me see if I can get more pics!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:29:38 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 01:17:26 AM
Green M/F sighted today.

https://twitter.com/JoshGarlepp/status/1514484218448924675

Team says: "Make your way to South Mole Lighthouse and search for Beau at your next pitstop. Hurry, the last team to check in may be eliminated"
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:33:59 AM
From the witness in Fremantle https://mobile.twitter.com/EVLASH20/status/1514490466494222336

Quote
I didn't get a pic, but 2 girls in red shirts stopped to look at a sign just past Twin Fin and continued in the direction of Victoria Quay
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:04:54 AM
Orange Team spotted in Freo!!!!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #84 on: Today at 03:26:50 AM
More from the comments on our TikTok sighting - Pit Stop may have been Optus Stadium for the first WA leg.

