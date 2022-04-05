« previous next »
Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*  (Read 8407 times)

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #50 on: April 05, 2022, 10:45:39 AM »
Hard to see, but they are filming the amazing race Australia right now in Belize. Pretty cool
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #51 on: April 05, 2022, 11:25:36 AM »
Detour in Caye Caulker (via FB Shelley K)

orange finished the dancing and red FF team (probably the team in Greece) finished their side of the detour ahead of teams
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #52 on: April 05, 2022, 12:13:18 PM »
More Via FB Sarah D

Soooo this morning we were headed out and noticed guys with cameras. We realized that they were filming a leg of the Amazing Race Australia! It was so cool! We followed them all around the island and I might have tried to get in a shot!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #53 on: April 05, 2022, 12:28:18 PM »
At least 8 teams sighted at the moment

(Via FB Clare S)

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #54 on: April 05, 2022, 12:47:29 PM »
Team 10????
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #55 on: April 05, 2022, 01:08:45 PM »
Summary -

Teams were in Caye Caulker, Belize today. Beau was sighted.

Detour was first. At Twerk, Team 6, Yellow MF team were sighted first. I think Team 6 got it before the Yellow team did. Pink MM came later.

Other side of detour had Purple FF (first start line), Red FF, Green MF and this Blue team I can't figure. Red FF got it first and got roadblock clue.

Team 6 was running past Red FF as they were reading the roadblock clue.

Roadblock is on bikes I think. We see the Yellow team finish detour and get that clue. Pink was doing detour at this time. Another team was behind the Yellow team on the bikes. Green MF team finished the detour  and started roadblock around this time too.


Re: TAR AUS 6 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #56 on: April 07, 2022, 05:01:24 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on April 05, 2022, 05:49:03 AM
Quote
@amazingraceau I will not say then location but it was great to see the filming of some of the amazing race Australia yesterday. Cant wait to see the show.

https://twitter.com/philliplhelms/status/1511011120450093062

If we're going off where the Twitter account is resided, they are in Orlando, Florida.

Would not surprise me if MCO was a connection between Colombia and Belize
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #57 on: April 07, 2022, 09:56:19 PM »
DisneyWorld tasks? Easy to blend in there maybe...
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #58 on: April 08, 2022, 05:36:22 PM »
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #59 on: April 08, 2022, 06:11:03 PM »
^^Might be Plaza Grande in Mérida.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #60 on: April 09, 2022, 01:31:21 AM »
Pink male team still in.  Team photographer are with them meaning they must be one of the top teams at on this leg..
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #61 on: April 09, 2022, 03:29:23 AM »
Quote from: strawberryblonde on April 09, 2022, 01:31:21 AM
Pink male team still in.  Team photographer are with them meaning they must be one of the top teams at on this leg..

Good find! Reposting the photo so we have a bigger shot:

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #62 on: April 09, 2022, 08:30:03 AM »
Definitely Team #9, task is to sing a song in Spanish with a Mariachi Band.





Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #63 on: April 09, 2022, 02:20:04 PM »
They just finished filming a second leg in Merida.

Task involving looking up and finding your clue?

Quote
Just came back from my walk. Unfortunately, it has been taken down and they were packing it up. Just heard in my neighborhood group that it was filmed for "The Amazing Race"!

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #64 on: April 09, 2022, 02:23:25 PM »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcJADjfO6T8/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Team #9 sighted. Looks like a Roadblock.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:41:51 AM »
 :conf: my first live spoiler..so am a super fan and I follow all the or most of the tar crew across all versions.. Today it paid off https://www.instagram.com/p/CcRy3z0vEdm/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= ...even though they don't say where they are ...i have a feeling that TarAus6 has finished filming..
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:48:25 AM »
They already left based on the post. This was probably Mexico.
