Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #50 on: Today at 10:45:39 AM
Hard to see, but they are filming the amazing race Australia right now in Belize. Pretty cool
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #51 on: Today at 11:25:36 AM
Detour in Caye Caulker (via FB Shelley K)

orange finished the dancing and red FF team (probably the team in Greece) finished their side of the detour ahead of teams
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #52 on: Today at 12:13:18 PM
More Via FB Sarah D

Soooo this morning we were headed out and noticed guys with cameras. We realized that they were filming a leg of the Amazing Race Australia! It was so cool! We followed them all around the island and I might have tried to get in a shot!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:28:18 PM
At least 8 teams sighted at the moment

(Via FB Clare S)

Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:47:29 PM
Team 10????
Re: Amazing Race AUS 6 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE!
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:08:45 PM
Summary -

Teams were in Caye Caulker, Belize today. Beau was sighted.

Detour was first. At Twerk, Team 6, Yellow MF team were sighted first. I think Team 6 got it before the Yellow team did. Pink MM came later.

Other side of detour had Purple FF (first start line), Red FF, Green MF and this Blue team I can't figure. Red FF got it first and got roadblock clue.

Team 6 was running past Red FF as they were reading the roadblock clue.

Roadblock is on bikes I think. We see the Yellow team finish detour and get that clue. Pink was doing detour at this time. Another team was behind the Yellow team on the bikes. Green MF team finished the detour  and started roadblock around this time too.


