The Amazing Race Gods Shall Pick A Winner (Finale Questionnaire)
« on: February 24, 2022, 06:34:59 PM »
1. Rate the last episode.
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Who wins Leg 10?
5. Who is the final team to get Philiminated?
6. Who says the Leg 10 title quote and why?
7. Who wins The Amazing Race?
8. Who gets 2nd and 3rd?
9. Who says the final title quote?
10. According to your brain, who deserves the win and why?
11. And your heart and why?
12. And who are you rooting against and why?
13. Has there been a time when there was no room for error, explain.
14. Do you believe in and pray to The Amazing Race Gods, and if so, how and why?
Re: The Amazing Race Gods Shall Pick A Winner (Finale Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:55:55 AM »
1. Rate the last episode. 9/10
2. Best part? The roadblock.
3. Worst part? Arun & Natalia getting lost...again  :funny:
4. Who wins Leg 10? Penn & Kim?
5. Who is the final team to get Philiminated? Arun & Natalia
6. Who says the Leg 10 title quote and why? Arun. Check the promos.

7. Who wins The Amazing Race? Rooting for Kim & Penn.
8. Who gets 2nd and 3rd? Raquel & Cayla and Ryan & Dusty
9. Who says the final title quote? Somehow I think it's a Ryan & Dusty quote.
10. According to your brain, who deserves the win and why?Kim & Penn. Because they have been the most consistent team since the restart.
11. And your heart and why? Secretly was quietly hoping for Arun & Natalia to be underdogs.
12. And who are you rooting against and why? None of them. All four deserve the win.
13. Has there been a time when there was no room for error, explain. When I was getting my Diploma many years ago and needed to pass a Maths module, and discovered a problem with the question. That nearly threw me off the exam.
14. Do you believe in and pray to The Amazing Race Gods, and if so, how and why? No. Because of all the injustice on the race. :funny:
