1. Rate the last episode. 9/10
2. Best part? The roadblock.
3. Worst part? Arun & Natalia getting lost...again
4. Who wins Leg 10? Penn & Kim?
5. Who is the final team to get Philiminated? Arun & Natalia
6. Who says the Leg 10 title quote and why? Arun. Check the promos.
7. Who wins The Amazing Race? Rooting for Kim & Penn.
8. Who gets 2nd and 3rd? Raquel & Cayla and Ryan & Dusty
9. Who says the final title quote? Somehow I think it's a Ryan & Dusty quote.
10. According to your brain, who deserves the win and why?Kim & Penn. Because they have been the most consistent team since the restart.
11. And your heart and why? Secretly was quietly hoping for Arun & Natalia to be underdogs.
12. And who are you rooting against and why? None of them. All four deserve the win.
13. Has there been a time when there was no room for error, explain. When I was getting my Diploma many years ago and needed to pass a Maths module, and discovered a problem with the question. That nearly threw me off the exam.
Show content
I passed
. [/color]
14. Do you believe in and pray to The Amazing Race Gods, and if so, how and why? No. Because of all the injustice on the race.