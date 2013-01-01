1. Rate the last episode.

2. Best part?

3. Worst part?

4. Who wins Leg 10?

5. Who is the final team to get Philiminated?

6. Who says the Leg 10 title quote and why?

7. Who wins The Amazing Race?

8. Who gets 2nd and 3rd?

9. Who says the final title quote?

10. According to your brain, who deserves the win and why?

11. And your heart and why?

12. And who are you rooting against and why?

13. Has there been a time when there was no room for error, explain.

14. Do you believe in and pray to The Amazing Race Gods, and if so, how and why?