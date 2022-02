Quote from: elthemagnifico on February 23, 2022, 09:06:11 PM Quote from: NumfarPTB on February 23, 2022, 09:04:15 PM Quote from: RachelLeVega on February 23, 2022, 09:00:04 PM NEXT WEEK ON THE SEASON FINALE OF AMAZING RACE!



With the Finish Line in sight, there's no room for error. The final four race to avoid elimination and give it all they got! (OH MY GOODNESS, CLAIRE'S WATERMELON SMASH INCIDENT!) To win the $1 million.

I hear claps on the mat, but see no teams. Will we get the eliminated teams on the mat? Or that would be something that darn COVID has taken away from us.

in other thread there was a pic of teams standing by at the finish line

I think that the piņata task was done in LA, as we saw R&C w the Claire shot. Not sure what kind of memory challenge it would be, but the fact that we have a semblance of one is great!

The watermelon launch took place in England and we did have an England visit in the beginning so the location itself may have something to do with the switchback. Don't know how clips of different seasons can be incorporated without using outside sources though. That's what is throwing me off.