« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)  (Read 348 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)
« on: February 16, 2022, 09:30:33 PM »
1. Rate the last episode.
2. Best part?
3. Worst?
4. Who wins Leg 9?
5. Who gets Philiminated or spared if it's an NEL?
6. Who says the title quote and why?
7. Have you ever hit rock bottom, and if so, how?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3189
Re: Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: February 16, 2022, 09:48:47 PM »
1. Rate the last episode.
One of the more suspenseful ones of the season!
2. Best part?
Penn's ADHD "superpower" coming into play again at the Roadblock
3. Worst?
Lulu & Lala's elimination. They were awesome.
4. Who wins Leg 9?
Kim & Penn or Raquel & Cayla.
5. Who gets Philiminated or spared if it's an NEL?
A record-breaking fourth NEL for Arun & Natalia.
6. Who says the title quote and why?
I think it's going to be the Roadblock clue, like "Who wants to hit rock bottom?"
7. Have you ever hit rock bottom, and if so, how?
There were some I'd rather not talk about, sorry :(
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2206
Re: Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: February 16, 2022, 10:45:44 PM »
1. Rate the last episode
Not bad. It was exciting and suspenseful.
2. Best part?
The first roadblock and the souvlaki task tested teams' eye for detail and proved me wrong.
3. Worst?
Can't think of any.
4. Who wins Leg 9?
I'm going for Raquel & Cayla.
5. Who gets Philiminated or spared if it's a NEL? Arun & Natalia are spared with a record fourth NEL.
6. Who says the title quote and why? Roadblock clue.
7. Have you ever hit rock bottom, and if so, how? Thankfully not yet. Hopefully never.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5603
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:25:14 AM »
1. Rate the last episode
Very suspensful! 8/10

2. Best part?
Penn explaining how he believes his ADHD is a superpower and changing my thoughts about what ADHD really means

3. Worst?
Lulu & Lala being eliminated. Bring them back for All-Stars!

4. Who wins Leg 9?
Maybe Raquel & Cayla?

5. Who gets Philiminated or spared if it's an NEL?
Arun & Natalia will be spared with a record fourth NEL

6. Who says the title quote and why?
It'll be a Roadblock clue

7. Have you ever hit rock bottom, and if so, how?
Not really. Maybe apart from when I was diagnosed with epilepsy in October 2020?
Logged
Some of my favorite reality shows include The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother, Hunted and The Mole

Some of favorite drama series include 9-1-1, 9-11: Lone Star, The Rookie, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 