Author Topic: Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)  (Read 93 times)

Offline ghmorello

Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)
« on: Today at 09:30:33 PM »
1. Rate the last episode.
2. Best part?
3. Worst?
4. Who wins Leg 9?
5. Who gets Philiminated or spared if it's an NEL?
6. Who says the title quote and why?
7. Have you ever hit rock bottom, and if so, how?
Online Maanca

Re: Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:48:47 PM »
1. Rate the last episode.
One of the more suspenseful ones of the season!
2. Best part?
Penn's ADHD "superpower" coming into play again at the Roadblock
3. Worst?
Lulu & Lala's elimination. They were awesome.
4. Who wins Leg 9?
Kim & Penn or Raquel & Cayla.
5. Who gets Philiminated or spared if it's an NEL?
A record-breaking fourth NEL for Arun & Natalia.
6. Who says the title quote and why?
I think it's going to be the Roadblock clue, like "Who wants to hit rock bottom?"
7. Have you ever hit rock bottom, and if so, how?
There were some I'd rather not talk about, sorry :(
Offline redskevin88

Re: Someone Hits Rock Bottom (Leg 9 Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:45:44 PM »
1. Rate the last episode
Not bad. It was exciting and suspenseful.
2. Best part?
The first roadblock and the souvlaki task tested teams' eye for detail and proved me wrong.
3. Worst?
Can't think of any.
4. Who wins Leg 9?
I'm going for Raquel & Cayla.
5. Who gets Philiminated or spared if it's a NEL? Arun & Natalia are spared with a record fourth NEL.
6. Who says the title quote and why? Roadblock clue.
7. Have you ever hit rock bottom, and if so, how? Thankfully not yet. Hopefully never.
