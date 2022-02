Loved the clue on the souvlaki - making the racers think outside the box to get the next clue is usually a bit of fun (remember the theater in Armenia?)



Ryan jumping the gun at the second Roadblock was a microcosm of his team's desire for quickness. However, it was actually navigation that dropped the two from second to third at the Pit Stop.



Lulu/Lala jumping into the water was an endearing exit.



Overall, I liked the leg - there were plenty of placement changes and we got a good peek into the Greek culture.