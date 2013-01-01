i actually wonder how LuLa didnt search of everything including the wrapper that related to the task. i get that jet lag + exhaustion are things that play the factor but you gotta be making sure to check everything that related to the task.



great leg overall, a hell of mental tasks served well, the placement order at the pit stop don't tell the whole story.

i swear arun & natalia is the new blonde bandit



i swear arun & natalia is the new blonde bandit

They performed way worse than Kaylynn & Haley in my opinion. The blondes really struggled during the Asuncion - Paris - Berlin arc but they excelled in some legs (Manaus / Almaty) to compensate. But Arun & Natalia struggled almost every leg except London 2



tbf they are a decent team regarding to them performing tasks but they are definitely the weakest team in term of navigation, like really really bad. they could have been done better in TAR 27 imo. they are dandrew when it comes to navigation



It's funny because Ken & Tina said in S13 first Russia leg that Dandrew did well at travelling. They just really struggled with the tasks.