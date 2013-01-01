Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
i actually wonder how LuLa didnt search of everything including the wrapper that related to the task. i get that jet lag + exhaustion are things that play the factor but you gotta be making sure to check everything that related to the task.

tbf they are a decent team regarding to them performing tasks but they are definitely the weakest team in term of navigation, like really really bad. they could have been done better in TAR 27 imo. they are dandrew when it comes to navigation
great leg overall, a hell of mental tasks served well, the placement order at the pit stop don't tell the whole story.i swear arun & natalia is the new blonde bandit
