TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST

georgiapeach

TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« on: Yesterday at 11:37:17 PM »





:conf: Happy TAR DAY!!! :conf: 

        9-10PM TODAY!

TEAMS CONTINUE RACING THROUGH CORSICA, FRANCE, WHERE EACH TEAM MEMBER MUST TRY A PIECE OF CASU MARTZU, ALSO KNOWN AS MAGGOT CHEESE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.




SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing East Coast time!




And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 


Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:




We will have a LIVE streaming video links posted every week we can find one for our members. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!!   :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be HERE and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.




And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:24 PM »
And the AMAZING Rachel will be LIVE UPDATING  right here  so if you can't watch live or you want to watch with friends this is the place to be!

Feel free to chime in and add insights and enjoy every long awaited moment!

But no posting until 845PM (except for Rachel!)


Listing times here:

http://www.thefutoncritic.com/showatch/amazing-race/listings/


ANd if you are in Canada and watching earlier NO SPOILERS or COMMENTS PLEASE until we see it starting at 9PM!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:47:59 PM »
 :cheer:Welcome TAR live viewers! :cheer:

I hope everyone knows by now that our big cheese begins in 1 hour and 12 minutes. Can't wait to see and share more of what Corsica has in store with all of you here!

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:54:39 PM »
5 MINUTES!
 :ghug:
Alenaveda

Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:55:04 PM »
Here to see another good leg!  :conf: :conf: :conf:
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:58:00 PM »
2 minutes, here we come!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:02:18 PM »
And we are ON!

Previously on TAR, 6 teams began racing on the island of Corsica! At the Detour, Kim & Penn set the pace while Ryan & Dusty faced unfamiliar territory. Akbar struggled at the obstacle course setting the stage for Ryan's comeback. Kim & Penn paddled their way to victory while Akbar & Sheri came up short. 5 teams remain, who'll be eliminated next?

We return to a beautiful vantage panorama of Corsica. Kim & Penn and Raquel & Cayla depart in the first group. ROUTE INFO: They must drive to Tour de Fautua where they will be treated with casu martzu!

Penn noticed there was a brick wall feeling racing against Ryan & Dusty.

Teams are getting in convertibles.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:52 PM »
Raquel & Cayla believe they only have to win first once to win the million dollars. They both had to move back into their parents' homes following the covid shutdown and discuss their financial uncertainties. Both teams enjoying the racecar road trip.

Both see a person to ask for directions.  :2hearts:

Penn speaks French and Cayla decides to follow them.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 2/9/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:04:21 PM »
"We are coming first today, today is our day!" - Raquel

Commercials.
