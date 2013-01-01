Fun fact, Pluto TV was airing 14's premiere when this episode was on.
Kinda used to fixed starting times with China, Vietnam, and Australia, so we'll see how it goes in future legs. The fact that this leg started with a cross-country drive is pretty unheard of in recent seasons, though the driving was the biggest factor in the finishing order. Nice to see the bungee jump again on a sunnier day. In fact, they sure got lucky with weather since Lake Lugano looked beautiful. The bartender task was pretty brutal, and nice that the sausage judge didn't tell teams anything. Also happy with the team that got saved.