1. Did you enjoy the last episode?Yes
2. Best part?Switzerland's scenery is always breathtaking
3. Worst part?The deletion of the first-ever Double Speed Bump
4. Thoughts on the historic elimination? It would suck to be Michael & Moe! Eliminated first twice in the one season!
5. Who wins Leg 5?This is a complete guess, but I'm going to go with Ryan & Dusty
6. Who gets Philiminated?This leg surely has to be an Non-Elimination Leg right?
7. Who says the title quote and why?This is another random guess, but I'm going to lock in Ryan?
8. Did you have to climb a very long staircase whether it was literal or figurative? Not that I can recall...