ghmorello

Someone Confuses Led Zeppelin With AC/DC (Leg 5 Questionnaire)
« on: Yesterday at 04:21:31 PM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Thoughts on the historic elimination? 
5. Who wins Leg 5?
6. Who gets Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote and why?
8. Did you have to climb a very long staircase whether it was literal or figurative? 
redskevin88

Re: Someone Confuses Led Zeppelin With AC/DC (Leg 5 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:45:26 PM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode? Yes.
2. Best part? Switzerland is always epic.
3. Worst part? The editing and the deletion of the Speed Bump.
4. Thoughts on the historic elimination? Sucks to be Michael & Moe.
5. Who wins Leg 5? Maybe Dusty & Ryan.
6. Who gets Philiminated? It's clearly non-elimination.
7. Who says the title quote and why? See the preview.
8. Did you have to climb a very long staircase whether it was literal or figurative? Recently my apartment had a power failure and I was worried I had to climb the stairs. Thankfully the lifts were working.
BourkieBoy

Re: Someone Confuses Led Zeppelin With AC/DC (Leg 5 Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:25:10 PM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
Yes

2. Best part?
Switzerland's scenery is always breathtaking :colors

3. Worst part?
The deletion of the first-ever Double Speed Bump

4. Thoughts on the historic elimination?
It would suck to be Michael & Moe! Eliminated first twice in the one season!  :lol: :funny:

5. Who wins Leg 5?
This is a complete guess, but I'm going to go with Ryan & Dusty

6. Who gets Philiminated?
This leg surely has to be an Non-Elimination Leg right?

7. Who says the title quote and why?
This is another random guess, but I'm going to lock in Ryan?

8. Did you have to climb a very long staircase whether it was literal or figurative?
Not that I can recall...
