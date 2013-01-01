« previous next »
Someone Confuses Led Zeppelin With AC/DC (Leg 5 Questionnaire)

Offline ghmorello

Someone Confuses Led Zeppelin With AC/DC (Leg 5 Questionnaire)
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Thoughts on the historic elimination? 
5. Who wins Leg 5?
6. Who gets Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote and why?
8. Did you have to climb a very long staircase whether it was literal or figurative? 
Offline redskevin88

Re: Someone Confuses Led Zeppelin With AC/DC (Leg 5 Questionnaire)
1. Did you enjoy the last episode? Yes.
2. Best part? Switzerland is always epic.
3. Worst part? The editing and the deletion of the Speed Bump.
4. Thoughts on the historic elimination? Sucks to be Michael & Moe.
5. Who wins Leg 5? Maybe Dusty & Ryan.
6. Who gets Philiminated? It's clearly non-elimination.
7. Who says the title quote and why? See the preview.
8. Did you have to climb a very long staircase whether it was literal or figurative? Recently my apartment had a power failure and I was worried I had to climb the stairs. Thankfully the lifts were working.
