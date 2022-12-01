And we are on the air!!!
Previously on TAR, 11 teams set out from their homes across the U.S. for an unforgettable race! Teams arrived in London for back to back legs. The first leg, teams made an instant bond that paid off for Anthony & Spenc. Singing cops Michael & Moe created a mess and couldn't recover from their mistakes. In the 2nd leg, Caro & Ray had a bumpy ride! While Ryan & Dusty hit their mark. Lulu & Lala reached a breaking point (over their ex!) but got a surprise clue at the mat. 10 teams still remain, who will be eliminated next?
Ryan & Dusty were first at the bus and will be the first team to depart to Glasgow, Scotland by train. Teams must travel to NCP Car Park to retrieve their clue from their self-drive cars.
Everyone caught up!