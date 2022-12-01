Happy TAR DAY!!!

SPECIAL TIME 9-10PM TODAY!



IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.

SO PLEASE ** NO OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing East Coast time!

And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!!

We will have a LIVE streaming video posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to wa tch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be HERE and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and for joining us!!