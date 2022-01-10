From the Producers of The Amazing Race Canada comes "The Ultimate Canadian Challenge"www.theultimatecanadianchallengecasting.com
"CASTING IS NOW OPEN FOR A BRAND NEW
CROSS CANADA COMPETITION SERIES
This is....
THE ULTIMATE CANADIAN CHALLENGE!
Do you want to travel Canada and see the country and compete in a once-in-a-lifetime experience?
Are you athletic, outgoing, and up for the biggest challenge this country has ever seen?
Do you want to be coached and mentored by one of Canadas sports stars?
If so then its time to apply for The Ultimate Canadian Challenge!
The Ultimate Canadian Challenge is a brand new, larger-than-life cross-Canada competition series! Six celebrity coaches from the world of Canadian sports will lead ordinary Canadians through a series of events that will test every aspect of their mental strength and athleticism. Players will join the coaches team and will push through challenging moments, learn invaluable life lessons and grow, both as competitors and human beings, in the process going from ordinary to the extraordinary.
We are looking for individual athletic Canadians to embark on this challenging adventure and join The Ultimate Canadian Challenge. "
More details at www.theultimatecanadianchallengecasting.com
Filming dates:
"When do they film the show?
This season of The Ultimate Canadian Challenge will be filmed in late June through July 2022. Its the ultimate summer vacation! "
Casting Deadline:
The application deadline at this time is February 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, but may be changed at any time.