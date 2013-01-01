« previous next »
THE ULTIMATE CANADIAN CHALLENGE 2022
From the Producers of The Amazing Race Canada comes "The Ultimate Canadian Challenge"

www.theultimatecanadianchallengecasting.com

"CASTING IS NOW OPEN FOR A BRAND NEW
CROSS CANADA COMPETITION SERIES
 
This is....
THE ULTIMATE CANADIAN CHALLENGE!

Do you want to travel Canada and see the country and compete in a once-in-a-lifetime experience?
 
Are you athletic, outgoing, and up for the biggest challenge this country has ever seen?

Do you want to be coached and mentored by one of Canadas sports stars?


If so then its time to apply for The Ultimate Canadian Challenge!
 
The Ultimate Canadian Challenge is a brand new, larger-than-life cross-Canada competition series! Six celebrity coaches from the world of Canadian sports will lead ordinary Canadians through a series of events that will test every aspect of their mental strength and athleticism. Players will join the coaches team and will push through challenging moments, learn invaluable life lessons and grow, both as competitors and human beings, in the process going from ordinary to the extraordinary.
 
We are looking for individual athletic Canadians to embark on this challenging adventure and join The Ultimate Canadian Challenge. "

More details at www.theultimatecanadianchallengecasting.com

Filming dates:

"When do they film the show?

This season of The Ultimate Canadian Challenge will be filmed in late June through July 2022.  Its the ultimate summer vacation! "

Casting Deadline:
The application deadline at this time is February 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, but may be changed at any time.

Re: THE ULTIMATE CANADIAN CHALLENGE 2022
My goodness! This Ultimate Canadian Challenge really does sound like a TAR Canada spin-off! I hope this isnt a permanent replacement? It does sound like a cross between TAR, Survivor and Tough as Nails? Can we assume that this will be aired on CTV, considering this show is also produced by Insight Productions?

Im actually excited to watch the show! However, my enjoyment for the show will go down, if this replaces and kills TAR Canada
