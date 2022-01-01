« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33 INTRO CAPS  (Read 2318 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11958
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« on: January 01, 2022, 12:32:16 PM »
Intro! Thanks to Ones Ishak

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W5AlhCInqhs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W5AlhCInqhs</a>
« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 07:40:02 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11958
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #1 on: January 01, 2022, 12:32:36 PM »
Caps from the intro!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26
« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 12:58:57 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11958
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #2 on: January 01, 2022, 12:32:55 PM »
Caps from the intro!


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52
« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 01:02:39 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11958
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #3 on: January 01, 2022, 12:33:25 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11958
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #4 on: January 01, 2022, 01:03:18 PM »
Caps are up!


« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 02:14:53 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52641
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #5 on: January 01, 2022, 02:15:19 PM »
And here we go!!


1  Hungerford Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridges (London) (XORUZ)
2
3
4   Pascal Paoli Statue (Corte, Corsica) (XORUZ)
5   same^^
6   Verzasca Dam, Switzerland (XORUZ)
7   same^^
8
9  Sanctuary of Christ the King (Almada, Portugal) (XORUZ)
10
11
12  Kibble Palace (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
13  Trafalgar Square (London) (XORUZ)
14
15  Ponte 25 de Abril (Lisbon) (XORUZ)
16  Antonio Bossi Fountain (Lugano, Switzerland) (XORUZ)
17  Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow) (XORUZ)
18
19  Church of St. George (Nea Moudania, Greece) (XORUZ)
20  St. Gallen Cathedral (St. Gallen, Switzerland)  (XORUZ)
21
22
23
24 White Tower of Thessaloniki (Greece) (XORUZ)
25  The port of Bonifacio, Corsa (STUNAMI)
26   Glasgow Cathedral (Scotland) (XORUZ)
« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 07:45:31 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52641
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #6 on: January 01, 2022, 02:15:26 PM »
27
28  Alexander the Great Statue (Thessaloniki, Greece) (XORUZ)
29
30  BrewDog Kelvingrove (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
31  Westin Bonaventure Hotel (Los Angeles) (XORUZ)
32  same^^
33  Lake Lugano, Switzerland (XORUZ)
34  University of Glasgow, Scotland (XORUZ)
35  Torra di Fautea (Corsica, France) (XORUZ)
36   Heptapyrgion (Thessaloniki, Greece) (XORUZ)
37
38
39  Clyde Arc (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
40  Kapani Market (Thessaloniki, Greece) (XORUZ)
41
42
43
44 Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
45 Santuário de Nossa Senhora do Cabo Espichel (Portugal)  (XORUZ)
46
47  Bonifacio (Corsica, France) (XORUZ)
48
49
50
51
52
« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 03:22:20 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #7 on: January 01, 2022, 02:17:15 PM »
1: Hungerford Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridges (London)
4-5: Pascal Paoli Statue (Corte, Corsica)
6-7: Verzasca Dam
9: Sanctuary of Christ the King (Almada, Portugal)
12: Kibble Palace (Glasgow)
13: Trafalgar Square (London)
15: Ponte 25 de Abril (Lisbon)
16: Antonio Bossi Fountain (Lugano)
17, 44: Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow)
19: Church of St. George (Nea Moudania, Greece)
20: St. Gallen Cathedral (St. Gallen, Switzerland)
24: White Tower of Thessaloniki
26: Glasgow Cathedral
28: Alexander the Great Statue (Thessaloniki)
30: BrewDog Kelvingrove (Glasgow)
31-32: Westin Bonaventure Hotel (Los Angeles)
33: Lake Lugano
34: University of Glasgow
35: Torra di Fautea (Corsica)
36: Heptapyrgion (Thessaloniki)
39: Clyde Arc (Glasgow)
40: Kapani Market (Thessaloniki)
45: Santuário de Nossa Senhora do Cabo Espichel (Cabo Espichel, Portugal)
47: Bonifacio (Corsica)
« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 02:48:12 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #8 on: January 01, 2022, 03:03:06 PM »
21-22: View from the street 'Via Francesco Soave' in Lugano, Switzerland (The Dosenbach (we can see on the side) is at Via Francesco Soave 8, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland

25: The port of Bonifacio, Corsa (you can even see the exact same view on google map here:
https://www.google.com/maps/@41.3888167,9.1619319,3a,75y,127.15h,102.98t/data=!3m8!1e1!3m6!1sAF1QipNaxb3Ixg4-1N9jU1aeOyovEFJCBcSLXOn3AQu9!2e10!3e11!6shttps:%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1QipNaxb3Ixg4-1N9jU1aeOyovEFJCBcSLXOn3AQu9%3Dw203-h100-k-no-pi-0-ya62.85181-ro-0-fo100!7i5660!8i2830
« Last Edit: January 01, 2022, 08:16:12 PM by stunami »
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3500
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #9 on: January 01, 2022, 08:23:59 PM »
27 It looks like Kallikrateia, about 30 min. south of Thessaloniki (street view).
Logged

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2415
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #10 on: January 02, 2022, 09:42:35 AM »
Wow you guys are fast!

Piggybacking off Xoruz, 37 is right outside the Torra Ghjenuvese di Fautea in Zonza, Corsica.

51 is the Pont Altiani in Altiani, Corisca, just outside of Corte.
« Last Edit: January 02, 2022, 09:58:45 AM by Neobie »
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3500
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #11 on: January 02, 2022, 10:16:34 AM »
8 It looks like the Mt. Santis cable car, south of St. Gallen (viewpoint).
Logged

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2415
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #12 on: January 02, 2022, 11:19:55 AM »
10-11 is at Knightsbridge in London.
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3500
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #13 on: January 02, 2022, 09:09:07 PM »
46 Glasgow's largest park--Pollok Country Park--is famous for the Highland cattle kept there.
Logged

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2415
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #14 on: January 03, 2022, 06:44:42 AM »
We were probably already thinking Greece, but 2-3 and 48 have the Greek flag in them.
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3546
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #15 on: January 05, 2022, 11:48:32 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VfMfiP8SS-w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VfMfiP8SS-w</a>
Intro from the episode
Logged

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2415
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #16 on: January 06, 2022, 10:50:03 AM »
49 was taken from the Golden Tulip Porto Vecchio in Corsica, looking east at the sunrise across the bay. Pit Stop hotel?

And now that we have a better look at 52, it says Alpkäse ("Alps cheese" in German). Does the handwriting below say "Italy"?
« Last Edit: January 06, 2022, 10:58:15 AM by Neobie »
Logged

Offline Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3500
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #17 on: February 24, 2022, 03:41:44 PM »
What happened to Neobie's greek boat? I suppose it might be just B-roll, but I think the editors or CBS web monkeys haven't been paying much attention this race.
Logged

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2415
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #18 on: February 24, 2022, 10:03:06 PM »
I couldn't find the boat with the cat either! I suspected Setúbal at the beginning of the season but the palms don't quite match...
We never got to see the piglet, I'm thinking Switzerland?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3239
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #19 on: February 24, 2022, 10:39:09 PM »
Yeah I'm thinking the piglet was probably at the cabbage Speedbump
Logged

Online Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2415
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:58:44 AM »
Quote from: Neobie on February 15, 2022, 04:08:02 AM
You can see similar boats at Neos Mamaras' dock here. (Not necessarily the same location as the opening sequence.)

It was Neos Marmaras after all!

There's a wider shot of the same boat at the start of Leg 9 showing a pier, which matches up with the background here.

(You might need to log in to see the attached pictures.)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 