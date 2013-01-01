« previous next »
TAR33 INTRO CAPS

Alenaveda

TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Yesterday at 12:32:16 PM
Intro! Thanks to Ones Ishak

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W5AlhCInqhs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W5AlhCInqhs</a>
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:40:02 PM by georgiapeach
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:32:36 PM
Caps from the intro!


1


2


3


4


5


6


7


8


9


10


11


12


13


14


15


16


17


18


19


20


21


22


23


24


25


26
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:32:55 PM
Caps from the intro!


27


28


29


30


31


32


33


34


35


36


37


38


39


40


41


42


43


44


45


46


47


48


49


50


51


52
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:33:25 PM
Saved.
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:03:18 PM
Caps are up!


Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:14:53 PM by georgiapeach
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:15:19 PM
And here we go!!


1  Hungerford Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridges (London) (XORUZ)
2
3
4   Pascal Paoli Statue (Corte, Corsica) (XORUZ)
5   same^^
6   Verzasca Dam, Switzerland (XORUZ)
7   same^^
8
9  Sanctuary of Christ the King (Almada, Portugal) (XORUZ)
10
11
12  Kibble Palace (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
13  Trafalgar Square (London) (XORUZ)
14
15  Ponte 25 de Abril (Lisbon) (XORUZ)
16  Antonio Bossi Fountain (Lugano, Switzerland) (XORUZ)
17  Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow) (XORUZ)
18
19  Church of St. George (Nea Moudania, Greece) (XORUZ)
20  St. Gallen Cathedral (St. Gallen, Switzerland)  (XORUZ)
21
22
23
24 White Tower of Thessaloniki (Greece) (XORUZ)
25  The port of Bonifacio, Corsa (STUNAMI)
26   Glasgow Cathedral (Scotland) (XORUZ)
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:15:26 PM
27
28  Alexander the Great Statue (Thessaloniki, Greece) (XORUZ)
29
30  BrewDog Kelvingrove (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
31  Westin Bonaventure Hotel (Los Angeles) (XORUZ)
32  same^^
33  Lake Lugano, Switzerland (XORUZ)
34  University of Glasgow, Scotland (XORUZ)
35  Torra di Fautea (Corsica, France) (XORUZ)
36   Heptapyrgion (Thessaloniki, Greece) (XORUZ)
37
38
39  Clyde Arc (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
40  Kapani Market (Thessaloniki, Greece) (XORUZ)
41
42
43
44 Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow, Scotland) (XORUZ)
45 Santuário de Nossa Senhora do Cabo Espichel (Portugal)  (XORUZ)
46
47  Bonifacio (Corsica, France) (XORUZ)
48
49
50
51
52
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:17:15 PM
1: Hungerford Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridges (London)
4-5: Pascal Paoli Statue (Corte, Corsica)
6-7: Verzasca Dam
9: Sanctuary of Christ the King (Almada, Portugal)
12: Kibble Palace (Glasgow)
13: Trafalgar Square (London)
15: Ponte 25 de Abril (Lisbon)
16: Antonio Bossi Fountain (Lugano)
17, 44: Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow)
19: Church of St. George (Nea Moudania, Greece)
20: St. Gallen Cathedral (St. Gallen, Switzerland)
24: White Tower of Thessaloniki
26: Glasgow Cathedral
28: Alexander the Great Statue (Thessaloniki)
30: BrewDog Kelvingrove (Glasgow)
31-32: Westin Bonaventure Hotel (Los Angeles)
33: Lake Lugano
34: University of Glasgow
35: Torra di Fautea (Corsica)
36: Heptapyrgion (Thessaloniki)
39: Clyde Arc (Glasgow)
40: Kapani Market (Thessaloniki)
45: Santuário de Nossa Senhora do Cabo Espichel (Cabo Espichel, Portugal)
47: Bonifacio (Corsica)
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:03:06 PM
21-22: View from the street 'Via Francesco Soave' in Lugano, Switzerland (The Dosenbach (we can see on the side) is at Via Francesco Soave 8, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland

25: The port of Bonifacio, Corsa (you can even see the exact same view on google map here:
https://www.google.com/maps/@41.3888167,9.1619319,3a,75y,127.15h,102.98t/data=!3m8!1e1!3m6!1sAF1QipNaxb3Ixg4-1N9jU1aeOyovEFJCBcSLXOn3AQu9!2e10!3e11!6shttps:%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1QipNaxb3Ixg4-1N9jU1aeOyovEFJCBcSLXOn3AQu9%3Dw203-h100-k-no-pi-0-ya62.85181-ro-0-fo100!7i5660!8i2830
Re: TAR33 INTRO CAPS
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:23:59 PM
27 It looks like Kallikrateia, about 30 min. south of Thessaloniki (street view).
