he Amazing Race - We're Back!/It Can't Be That Easy (Sneak Peek 1)



THE AMAZING RACE begins its historic 33rd trip around the world when 11 new teams take off from their homes and travel to their first destination, London, England, on the special two-hour season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show's history, THE AMAZING RACE resumed and concluded production this fall. Phil Keoghan is the host.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cb6hc0jaVRo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cb6hc0jaVRo</a>