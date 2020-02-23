« previous next »
TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)

TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
December 16, 2021, 09:44:48 PM
Credit to OMGitsGARRET for the title find.
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
December 16, 2021, 09:45:15 PM
he Amazing Race - We're Back!/It Can't Be That Easy (Sneak Peek 1)

THE AMAZING RACE begins its historic 33rd trip around the world when 11 new teams take off from their homes and travel to their first destination, London, England, on the special two-hour season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show's history, THE AMAZING RACE resumed and concluded production this fall. Phil Keoghan is the host.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cb6hc0jaVRo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cb6hc0jaVRo</a>
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
December 17, 2021, 07:03:29 AM
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
December 17, 2021, 07:04:03 AM
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
December 17, 2021, 07:04:37 AM
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
December 17, 2021, 04:21:13 PM
ovalorange
TAR 33 Episode 1: "We're Back!"
United States → London, England

FILM DATES:22-23 February 2020
AIR DATE:05 January 2022

START LINE:Teams start racing from their homes across the United States via Phil video message



ROUTE INFO:     Fly to London, England

FLIGHTS: JFK → LHR


LAX → LHR


CLT → LHR
 

ORD → LHR


ROUTE INFO:     Trafalgar Square
TASK:Involves asking people in red telephone box cutouts for a clue



ROUTE INFO:     Travel on foot to Buckingham Palace

ROUTE INFO:     Mess Hall at Immersive London on South Molton Lane
DETOUR A:Involves creating a mural with flags of the United Kingdom



ROUTE INFO:     Parliament Square
DETOUR B:Unknown

ROUTE INFO:     The Chipping Forecast
TASK:Involves finding Boris Johnson and the Queen having a "nash"



PIT STOP:Natural History Museum



:yes:  SAFE:

?  AT RISK:
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
December 29, 2021, 08:20:34 AM
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
Yesterday at 12:21:55 PM
First Three Minutes

Credit to Ones Ishak

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_snuJy3gTG4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_snuJy3gTG4</a>
Re: TAR33 Ep 1: "We're Back!" (1/5/22 Hour One)
Today at 05:41:22 AM
Neobie
Map of what we know for the first two legs: Leg 1 in yellow, Leg 2 in orange.

Not sure about this shot of Anthony and Spencer outside Altimus in Kensington, which is way off course from everything else we know.
Based on the daylight they could still be trying to make their way from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace!
(Hint: This is four times further than they needed to go.)
