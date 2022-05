ONE CELEBRITY RINGS THE BELL BEFORE THE START OF A CHALLENGE, LEAVING FIVE TO NAVIGATE NATURAL AND MAN-MADE OBSTACLES TO EARN $60,000 FOR THEIR CHARITIES, ON “BEYOND THE EDGE,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

“Bird Brain” – One celebrity rings the bell before the start of a challenge, leaving five to advance their place on the leaderboard and earn more money for their charities. In the “Wings Over Panama” adventure challenge, two captains step up to lead teams through the jungle, navigating natural and man-made obstacles, to reach a bird-viewing deck and decipher a bird-themed phrase. The winning team will earn $60,000 to split among their charities, on BEYOND THE EDGE, Wednesday, May 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.