After attempting to sleep through a fierce rainstorm their first night in the jungle, three celebs step up as captains to lead their teams through the "Sooner than Ladder" adventure challenge to earn more money for their charities. During the challenge, one player must face his fear of heights while trying to climb the six-story rope ladder on the side of a cliff. Also, one celebrity considers ringing the bell, on BEYOND THE EDGE, Wednesday March 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.