AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Best Picture



Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best Actress



Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Best Actor



Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Best Supporting Actress



Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard



Best Supporting Actor



Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Best Director



Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story



Best Adapted Screenplay



CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog



Best Original Screenplay



Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World



Best Cinematography



Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Best Animated Film



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon



Best Original Score



Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood



Best Original Song



"Be Alive" from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from Belfast, Van Morrison

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, Diane Warren



Best Costume Design



Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Best Makeup & Hairstyling



Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci



Best Editing



Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick Boom!



Best Visual Effects



Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home



Best Production Design



Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Best Sound



Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best International Film



Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)



Best Documentary



Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire



Best Documentary Short Subject



Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies



Best Animated Short Film



Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper



Best Live-Action Short Film



Ala Kachuu  Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold