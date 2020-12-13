« previous next »
The 94th Annual Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards
Sunday March 27, 2022 on ABC

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer & Wanda Sykes, Hosts
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast, Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, Diane Warren

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Best Editing

Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick Boom!

Best Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best International Film

Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu  Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
Nomination Announcement

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/avbXw0kOlQc&amp;t=1635s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/avbXw0kOlQc&amp;t=1635s</a>
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
TODAY IS OSCAR DAY!

I will be live posting the winners tonight. Stay tuned!
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

And The Oscar Goes To...
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

SOUND

Dune
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

The Queen of Basketball
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
ANIMATED SHORT FILM

The Windshield Wiper

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur, CODA
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Drive My Car (Japan)

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

The Long Goodbye
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

ORIGINAL SCORE

Dune
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
FILM EDITING

Dune

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Summer of Soul
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
ORIGINAL SONG

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

DIRECTING

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
LEAD ACTOR

Will Smith, King Richard

MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
Maanca
Will Smith still won an award after the incident?

Yes, it was an insensitive joke due to Jada's alopecia. But wow, man.
Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
LEAD ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

PICTURE OF 2021

CODA

THE END

Re: The 94th Annual Academy Awards
Maanca
Dune was the only movie I really cared about at these awards, happy to see it clean up. And this is Hans Zimmer's first Oscar in 30 years? How the hell did that happen?!
