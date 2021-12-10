« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)  (Read 2744 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26071
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:38:05 PM »

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS


Caro & Ray

Caro Viehweg (L) and Ray Gantt (R), a dating couple from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Caro, 23, and Ray, 25, met each other on Love Island U.S. season, where they finished in third place. The couple is used to traveling long distances, considering they're currently on two different coasts. But they have a big incentive to win: If they take home the million, Ray has promised to move out to L.A.

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-5
« Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 09:21:18 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26071
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« Reply #1 on: December 11, 2021, 04:15:54 PM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26071
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« Reply #2 on: January 03, 2022, 01:11:00 PM »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 54141
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« Reply #3 on: January 26, 2022, 09:51:51 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1240
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« Reply #4 on: January 27, 2022, 05:45:58 AM »
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4192
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« Reply #5 on: January 27, 2022, 06:30:20 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on January 27, 2022, 05:45:58 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 26, 2022, 09:51:51 PM
https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/the-amazing-race-season-33-caro-viehweg-reveals-couldnt-return-following-shutdown.html/

Interesting, so they now allow non-US citizens to join, for as long as they had a US visa or green card holder?

I read on the casting page just recently that you must be a US citizen to compete, so I thought Caro had citizenship, then relinquished it to move to Europe. A unique situation for her. indeed.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4192
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« Reply #6 on: April 15, 2022, 08:20:15 AM »
Now we know the reason they broke up. At the time of the Race airing, she said in the video that she couldn't talk about it yet - https://meaww.com/ex-on-the-beach-s-5-2022-why-caro-leave-mtv-show-ray-gantt-drinks-throw-cheat-love-island

They're on season 5 of MTV's Ex on the Beach. In episode 3 last night, Caro threw her drinks at Ray after he admitted to cheating on her twice, and that was enough for production to boot her off.

I feel terrible for Caro, hope she finds better :'(
« Last Edit: April 15, 2022, 08:47:26 AM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline aidnnsma

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:59:30 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 15, 2022, 08:20:15 AM
Now we know the reason they broke up. At the time of the Race airing, she said in the video that she couldn't talk about it yet - https://meaww.com/ex-on-the-beach-s-5-2022-why-caro-leave-mtv-show-ray-gantt-drinks-throw-cheat-love-island

They're on season 5 of MTV's Ex on the Beach. In episode 3 last night, Caro threw her drinks at Ray after he admitted to cheating on her twice, and that was enough for production to boot her off.

I feel terrible for Caro, hope she finds better :'(
Thanks for the information!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 