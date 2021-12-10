Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBSCaro & Ray
Caro Viehweg (L) and Ray Gantt (R), a dating couple from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.
Caro, 23, and Ray, 25, met each other on Love Island U.S. season, where they finished in third place. The couple is used to traveling long distances, considering they're currently on two different coasts. But they have a big incentive to win: If they take home the million, Ray has promised to move out to L.A.
