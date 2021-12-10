« previous next »
TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)

TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS


Caro & Ray

Caro Viehweg (L) and Ray Gantt (R), a dating couple from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Caro, 23, and Ray, 25, met each other on Love Island U.S. season, where they finished in third place. The couple is used to traveling long distances, considering they're currently on two different coasts. But they have a big incentive to win: If they take home the million, Ray has promised to move out to L.A.

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-5
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
Re: TAR33: Caro Viehweg & Ray Gantt (Dating)
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 05:45:58 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:51:51 PM
https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/the-amazing-race-season-33-caro-viehweg-reveals-couldnt-return-following-shutdown.html/

Interesting, so they now allow non-US citizens to join, for as long as they had a US visa or green card holder?

I read on the casting page just recently that you must be a US citizen to compete, so I thought Caro had citizenship, then relinquished it to move to Europe. A unique situation for her. indeed.
