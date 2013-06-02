THEYRE A FEW OF THE 11 NEW HOUSEGUESTS MOVING INTO THE BIG BROTHER HOUSE, ON THE THIRD SEASON PREMIERE OF



CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 ON CBS!



BIG BROTHER today announced the 11 Houseguests who will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS Original reality show. This seasons CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an 80s TV icon, an Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others. The third season of CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.