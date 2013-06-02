« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3  (Read 588 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24845
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3
« on: November 10, 2021, 10:47:43 AM »
SEASON PREMIERE

WENESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2022
Logged

Offline redwings8831

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3729
Re: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3
« Reply #1 on: November 10, 2021, 11:15:41 AM »
Full schedule:

Wed 2/2 - 8 PM Premiere
Thr 2/3 - 8 PM
Fri 2/4 - 8 PM (2 hours)
Sun 2/6 - 8 PM
Mon 2/7 - 9 PM
Wed 2/9 - 8 PM
Fri 2/11 - 8 PM (2 hours)
Sun 2/13 - 8 PM
Mon 2/14 - 9 PM
Wed 2/16 - 8 PM
Fri 2/18 - 8 PM (2 hours)
Sat 2/19 - 8 PM
Sun 2/20 - 8 PM
Mon 2/21 - 9 PM (2 hours)
Wed 2/23 - 8 PM Finale

https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/releases/view?id=58629&fbclid=IwAR1zWiNArGA0LbYTr_s61xqcPF8qqu6OGpJRVfS2EIddJhd-6p3P8_8RC_0
« Last Edit: November 10, 2021, 11:27:46 AM by redwings8831 »
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3495
Re: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3
« Reply #2 on: January 25, 2022, 06:34:57 PM »
One week from tomorrow is the premiere!
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24845
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 PM »
Celebrity Big Brother Cast Announcement

BIG BROTHER announced the 11 Houseguests who will star in Celebrity Big Brother. The cast includes Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate, and Lamar Odom. The third season of Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D4MlWswZfdM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D4MlWswZfdM</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24845
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 PM »
THEYRE A FEW OF THE 11 NEW HOUSEGUESTS MOVING INTO THE BIG BROTHER HOUSE, ON THE THIRD SEASON PREMIERE OF

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 ON CBS!

 BIG BROTHER today announced the 11 Houseguests who will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS Original reality show. This seasons CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an 80s TV icon, an Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others. The third season of CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3495
Re: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 PM »
Haven't heard of 10 of the "celebrities" till today
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3161
Re: CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 3
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 PM »
I've heard of Todd Bridges, he was a child star on Diff'rent Strokes (the show is better known for Gary Coleman), then got into a lot of drug and legal issues later in life.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 