Recap:Players are ready to compete at immunity challenge, then Erika back from exile. Jeff informs everyone that Erika can change history. Erika tells everyone that she smashed the hourglass and earn immunity. Previous challenge winners (Sydney, Deshawn, Naseer, Danny, & Evvie) are no longer safe and have to compete at individual immunity challenge. Meanwhile previous challenge losers (Xander, Liana, Shan, Tiffany, and Heather) are safe. Evvie and Sydney almost win the immunity but in the end Ricard got the immunity necklace.The majority want to vote for Evvie. Xander tells Tiffany and Evvie that hes going to play his idol on Evvie if they have to. Xander tells Danny about Liana's steal advantage and then Danny tells Liana what Xander said. Liana the runs to Xander & Evvie and tell them that she is good with them but Xander & Evvie knew she is lying. Deshawn wants to switch the vote to Sydney because he afraid if Xander play the idol, he is in trouble.At tribal, Evvie tells everyone that she is feeling safe with Xander. Xander then shows his idol to everyone. Liana reveals her steal advantage to everyone and then ask Xander "Do You Have an Idol Xander" with smirking face. Xander said "No, but you can have this fake". Liana & Shan's reaction are priceless after hearing that answer from Xander. After that, the tribal is going crazy, everyone is scrambling and whispering, the majority want to split the vote between Evvie & Sydney, while the Trio (Xander, Evvie, & Tiffany) want to vote Deshawn. Time to vote, Deshawn receives extra vote at the voting urn. Jeff ask if anyone wants to play idol/advantage. Sidney play her shot in the dark but she is not safe. Tiffany wants to play the idol for Evvie but Xander said no need to do it because he believes Evvie is safe. In the end Sydney is voted out with 5 votes, Evvie received 4 and Deshawn got 3.