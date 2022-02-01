Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Beau is silent on Instagram for like 3 days I think they may started filming this already.
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 02, 2022, 03:53:09 PMBeau is silent on Instagram for like 3 days I think they may started filming this already.He just posted an IG story of running shoes.
I was expecting this season to be aired during summer but not a single promo for this dropped yet so I am wondering now.
Any word on when The Amazing Race Australia is returning?Yes after Masked Singer.
^So based on past Masked Singer seasons, a premiere date in either September or October.
