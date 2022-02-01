« previous next »
TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
February 01, 2022, 04:20:06 PM
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
February 14, 2022, 03:24:28 PM
Any news about filming? When should we start looking for sightings?
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
February 20, 2022, 07:14:24 PM
should we expect filming to start some time this week?
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
February 20, 2022, 07:53:15 PM
All they really have to do is take pointers from how the US version did it, though not sure they'll have the budget for a private jet.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
February 25, 2022, 09:51:03 AM
Is this happening or not?
ovalorange

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
February 25, 2022, 04:12:50 PM
Not sure, we all have the same set of info.

Casting said end of Feb filming which means it could be any day now. Maybe they pushed it back, we have no idea. Start to look for sightings, because we can't really confirm until we see them.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 02, 2022, 03:53:09 PM
Beau is silent on Instagram for like 3 days I think they may started filming this already.
Brannockdevice

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 02, 2022, 06:35:00 PM
Should we expect a starting line in Australia? Or another international starting like South Korea or Switzerland?
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 02, 2022, 09:15:34 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 02, 2022, 03:53:09 PM
Beau is silent on Instagram for like 3 days I think they may started filming this already.

He just posted an IG story of running shoes.  :gman:
Jjw26

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 03, 2022, 11:09:34 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on March 02, 2022, 09:15:34 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on March 02, 2022, 03:53:09 PM
Beau is silent on Instagram for like 3 days I think they may started filming this already.

He just posted an IG story of running shoes.  :gman:

But an hour after that he posted a photo of him at a Gym in Sydney so unless it's an old pic, I don't think it's started yet.
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 08, 2022, 10:46:06 PM
My guess is that after Morocco theyre gonna move on to Iberia (my guess would be Spain), possibly head up to France or the British Isles before going westward to the Americas.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 08, 2022, 11:16:42 PM
They could do a sort of reverse TAR33 route. A large chunk in Europe and also the US and Canada have eased up on restrictions recently. So those are possibilities too.
H_E_L_L_O

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 20, 2022, 07:29:42 PM
I would assume that this outbreak has caused some last minute changes to the route. Maybe replace a couple of big city legs in favor of more rural locations.
Avid

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 20, 2022, 10:07:12 PM
I feel like the 10 statement was so confident meaning it came after they filmed a Scott episode..They could be in leg 6 or 7 by now , heading into another country..  Can some one pull up a bio of Scott.. I think beau will catch up next country...His last instagram story was a day ago..i forgot to save it..he seemed on a private jet
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
March 21, 2022, 08:03:20 AM
Again guys...please be sure you are posting in the right thread.

This for news and media and general spec.

ROUTES etc have their own places.

Please be sure you are in the correct threads so that your info can be better appreciated.

Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
July 09, 2022, 06:51:54 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on July 04, 2022, 07:53:33 AM
I was expecting this season to be aired during summer but not a single promo for this dropped yet so I am wondering now.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2022/07/audiences-ready-for-something-new-says-10.html#comment-678182

Quote
Any word on when The Amazing Race Australia is returning?
  • Yes after Masked Singer.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
July 10, 2022, 11:21:33 AM
^

So based on past Masked Singer seasons, a premiere date in either September or October.
mjharmstone

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
July 12, 2022, 05:52:01 AM
Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
July 21, 2022, 08:44:00 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on July 10, 2022, 11:21:33 AM
^

So based on past Masked Singer seasons, a premiere date in either September or October.

August 7 premiere for Masked Singer. Season should last about a month.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2022/07/returning-the-masked-singer-2.html
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
July 22, 2022, 11:20:53 AM
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 11:15:01 PM
Hmmmm, I really do hope this season isn't actually titled The Amazing Race: Around The World...

Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Yesterday at 11:43:29 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 11:15:01 PM
Hmmmm, I really do hope this season isn't actually titled The Amazing Race: Around The World...



The clues still say The Amazing Race Australia, but they are sub-heading the season Around The World after the 'at home' version last year. Promo looks fab, as always! Can't wait to meet the teams properly!
Joberio

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 05:45:06 AM
Is there a place to stream this when the season starts?  Would love to know in advance.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Today at 02:51:52 PM
So the first three legs in Morocco appear to be spread across Marrakech, Chefchaouen, and Ouarzazate at minimum via either Melbourne or Sydney; half-expecting Casablanca and/or Tangier to pop up in some configuration at this rate.
